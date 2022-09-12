OnlyFans model Gabrielle Epstein waters the plants in a bikini while puffing away on a joint

<!–

She is the free-spirited and confident Aussie model who makes a fortune on OnlyFans.

And Gabrielle Epstein gave her fans a treat over the weekend when she shared photos of herself in a revealing bikini.

The blonde bombshell showed off her incredible figure in a two-tone wraparound swimsuit as she watered the plants in the garden.

The extremely high-cut bottom of the two-piece bottoms accentuated Gabrielle’s narrow waist and long legs, while the top showed off her generous cleavage.

Gabrielle puffed on a joint as she posed with a watering can during the impromptu photo shoot at a California home.

She joked in the caption ‘someone asked what my 5 year plan was and it was the first time I actually LOLed in real life’.

Last November, Gabrielle fired back at critics who said her Instagram photos were “too explicit.”

Speaking to Maxim magazine, she mentioned the “toxic double standard” between how men and women are treated differently on Instagram.

“There are plenty of pictures of shirtless men showing their nipples, but the fact that mine can be covered and a picture still removed creates a very toxic double standard,” she said.

Gabrielle said she turned to OnlyFans to get around Instagram censorship.

“I also feel like I can be more of myself on OnlyFans,” she explained.

Before becoming famous as an adult model, Gabrielle was a competitive swimmer and ambassador for fitness brands