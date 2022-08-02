OnlyFans model Gabrielle Epstein sends pulses racing as she flaunts her eye-popping assets in Italy

She is never shy about showing off her amazing physique.

And OnlyFans star Gabrielle Epstein revealed one of her raunchy looks yet on Monday, while on vacation in Italy.

In a gallery of snappy Instagram snaps, the 28-year-old showed off her lavish assets in a revealing neon purple dress that left little to the imagination.

The blonde bombshell’s skimpy dress featured a plunging neckline that allowed her dazzling cleavage to show in full, while another snap showed off her peach-colored derrière.

The snappy photos clearly showed why she is one of OnlyFans’ most popular adult video creators.

The Gold Coast native wore her golden blonde hair in a stylish braid and completed her look with a chic gold pendant, earrings and purse.

In November last year, the influencer fired back at critics who said her Instagram photos were “too explicit.”

Speaking to Maxim magazine, she mentioned the “toxic double standard” between how men and women are treated differently on Instagram.

“There are plenty of pictures of shirtless men showing their nipples, but the fact that mine can be covered and a picture still removed creates a very toxic double standard,” she said.

Gabrielle said she turned to OnlyFans to get around Instagram censorship.

“I also feel like I can be more of myself on OnlyFans,” she explained.

Before she became famous as an adult model, Gabrielle was a competitive swimmer and ambassador for fitness brands.