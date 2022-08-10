OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney is arrested at Hawaii rehab and charged with murdering boyfriend

An OnlyFans influencer has been arrested in a Hawaii rehab and charged with murdering her boyfriend at their Miami home.

Courtney Clenney, 26, insisted she stabbed Christian Obumseli, 27, in self-defense.

But on Wednesday, police in Hawaii detained her pending extradition to Florida.

“I am completely shocked, especially since we cooperated with the investigation and offered to voluntarily extradite her if charged,” her attorney, Frank Prieto, said.

“We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

Christian Obumseli was stabbed to death on April 3 in the Miami apartment he shared with Clenney

Clenney and Obumseli, a cryptocurrency trader, had been dating for less than two years and their relationship was tumultuous.

She was arrested for domestic violence in Las Vegas and police were called to their home in Austin, Texas several times.

The couple moved to Miami at the beginning of the year and yet the staff and residents of the One Paraiso building where they lived reported multiple complaints of domestic violence about the couple, even moving to evict them.

Prieto said that on the night of April 3, Clenney was forced to stab Obumseli after grabbing her by the throat.

Obumseli’s brother was angry in April for not being charged immediately for his death, saying she was ‘because of her ‘privilege’ as a ‘rich white woman’ and not because of her self-defense claim.

Clenney, who also goes by Courtney Tailor, then called 911 and claimed she was acting in self-defense when she stabbed him in the shoulder.

But in a statement on Instagram, the victim’s brother, Jeffrey Obumseli – and his family – wrote that they do not believe Clenney and are demanding that she be charged with murdering the brother he named Toby.

The model was caught on video just after the incident on her high-rise balcony, covered in blood.

“The bottom line is inextricably clear: Courtney is treated differently because of her privilege as a rich white woman,” Jeffrey Obumseli wrote on Instagram.

“Within 24 hours of Toby’s death, the case investigator prematurely concluded that this was not a violent crime.”

Christian Obumseli’s family does not believe he threatened to harm his girlfriend, OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, when she stabbed him in the shoulder on April 3. He later died of his injuries.

The victim’s brother also reprimanded Clenney in his Instagram post for videos that emerged after the incident showing her covered in blood, kissing her dogs and then ordering drinks at the hotel bar.

“We’ve seen videos of Courtney kissing her dogs while she’s covered in what we believe to be my brother’s blood, then casually getting a drink in a hotel bar days later while my brother is in the morgue,” he wrote.

He referred to videos showing Clenney at the Grand Beach hotel in Miami, days after her boyfriend’s death.

Her lawyer argued against these claims, saying: ‘The statement about Courtney ‘casually getting drinks’ is absolutely false.

Courtney wasn’t ‘casually getting drinks in a hotel bar’. Courtney sat at an unattended table in the hotel lobby, which also has a bar.’

Prieto added that her father was in town and they had a drink and then left because “a woman berated them for no reason,” he said.

Obumseli’s family of Austin, Texas, continues to demand answers. They don’t believe she acted in self-defense and don’t know why she wasn’t arrested

The young couple had recently moved together from Austin, where they met, to Miami

Obumseli’s family has raised more than $72,000 on a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral and to take his body to Texas

Clenney was taken into custody under Florida’s Baker Act, which protects people at risk of suicide or a mental health crisis, but was released without charge.

Obumseli’s family is also raising money for him through GoFundMe.

On their page, they say he was the victim of a “horrific act of violence.”

Christian Toby Obumseli was murdered in Florida a week before his 28th birthday. It is unscrupulous to understand our new reality.

“That one’s selfish act has snatched Christian from this world. It is not enough to say that we are shocked and hurt – we are utterly devastated.

His murder leaves many unanswered questions and creates a void that can never be filled or filled. Not even with time.

“Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire to always uplift those around him. He didn’t deserve to have his life cut short by a heinous act of violence.”

Clenney was spotted in a Miami hotel bar days after the murder, trying to have a drink with her father

Clenney and her father were chased out of the bar by the woman who said she “just killed her boyfriend.” Her lawyer says they tried to get a drink and go to the beach

Friends of the couple have given conflicting reports about who was abusing them.

Some said they never saw Obumseli getting violent with his girlfriend, but had seen him beat him before.

“We saw her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her,” said Ashley Vaughn, one of the couple’s friends.

She said Local 10: “From what we experienced personally between the two of them, we believe that Christian wouldn’t put her in a position where she would have to stab him to protect herself.”

After his death, new, X-rated content appeared on her OnlyFans page.

It’s unclear if she planned it to go live before stabbing him.