OnlyFans foot model Cassandra Hickling pleads guilty to stabbing Woolworths Ellenbrook, WA, employee

An OnlyFans foot model accused of stabbing a Woolworths employee while she was stacking shelves has admitted to the senseless attack, as a more serious charge was dropped.

Cassandra Hickling, 35, has been behind bars for the past four months after she threw a large filleting knife into Donna Grocott at the Ellenbrook store in Perth in August.

She was charged with attempted murder before prosecutors announced they were dropping the charges when the case was heard at Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The charge was replaced by committing an act with intent to endanger life, to which Hickling pleaded guilty.

The court was told that a psychiatric report on Hickling was being prepared and will be available for a future court, The West Australian reported.

Cassandra Hickling will remain behind bars until her next trial in February

She remains behind bars and will appear in West Australian District Court on February 17, when a date for sentencing will be set.

The court previously heard that Hickling was armed with a large filleting knife when she entered the store and stabbed Mrs Grocott, 44, in the back of the hip.

Mrs. Grocott was alone stocking the shelves in the pet food aisle at the time and was later rushed to hospital.

As shocked colleagues rushed to the aid of Mrs Grocott, Hickling fled the store, only to be arrested two hours later at her home in Bullsbrook.

The court also heard earlier that the women did not know each other in what the police described as a “random attack”.

Prior to Hickling’s arrest, the adult content creator had several social media accounts encouraging paid subscribers to look at her size 18 “sexy feet.”

Woolworths employee Donna Grocott was stabbed in August in a senseless attack

Perth woman Cassandra Hickling pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to carrying out an act with intent to endanger life

She also appeared to be selling images on OnlyFans under the name “Footsiegonerogue,” which had 368 likes.

“Enjoy yourself looking at my sexy feet and worshiping myself,” her biography reads.

Other social media accounts were filled with photos of Hicklinng wearing shoes, fishnet stockings or toe rings, while others wore high heels.

She also shared screenshots of testimonials she received from her “subscribers” on Facebook

“I love seeing the tendons in my feet and how soft my skin looks. Foot care should definitely be a part of the beauty regimen,” Hickling wrote.

In another, she shared a “beautiful photo” of her feet, saying she was “destigmatizing the foot modeling industry.”