OnlyFans bribed Meta staff to put porn stars on TERRORIST watchlist, lawsuit claims

OnlyFans has been accused of bribing Facebook owner Meta to put thousands of pornstars on a terrorist list.

Adult movie stars allege that owner Leonid Radvinsky paid staff from the rival company to shadow them so they were exclusive to the site.

They claim that their photos and videos were falsely flagged as terrorist content on social media that affected their cash flow.

Their claims come from a series of lawsuits against OnlyFans from outraged stars who claimed it caused them financial damage.

In total, their lawyers claim they have a list of 21,000 Instagram accounts that have been falsely branded as potential terrorists.

Adult film actress Alana Evans, one of the plaintiffs, claimed in the lawsuit that she had been beaten on the watchlist.

She said she was one of those whose account was placed in a database of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism.

She told the New York Post: ‘When I heard that my content might be on the terror list, I was outraged.

“I was angry because it affected my income when my social media traffic dropped significantly, and I was angry because I am the daughter of a veteran who fought for this country.”

The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, a non-profit organization, was created to prevent mass shooting of videos and other extremist material from reaching social media.

The alleged move means photos of bikini models would have been flagged as jihadist propaganda on social media across platforms.

The names reportedly added to the list are said to have plunged into traffic visiting their pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The lawsuit also alleges that companies, celebrities and other influencers were targeted, despite having “nothing to do with terrorism.”

The plaintiffs allege their accounts were hit as of October 2018 when they allege OnlyFans bribed one or more Meta employees.

They say the money in the lawsuit was funneled from OnlyFans’ parent company Fenix ​​International to a secret grant from Hong Kong, where it was sent to bank accounts in the Philippines set up by the employees.

They argued the move saw a “massive spike in content rating/filtering activity” on other social media sites — but they had “mysterious immunity” on OnlyFans.

Lawyers representing JustFor.Fans, which filed its own class action against OnlyFans in California court in August, said it helped the website grow.

The site, which is a rival to OnlyFans, said in court documents: “The blacklist of Plaintiff and others has allowed OnlyFans to dramatically increase market share while its competitors have stagnated or declined.

“The suspects were involved in a plan to abuse a terrorist blacklist to gain a competitive advantage.”

Another, FanCentro, also filed suit in Florida’s Broward County against OnlyFans but not Meta.

Meta requested that the lawsuit against it be dismissed in June, but hearings are scheduled for September.

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman is representing the plaintiffs against Meta and OnlyFans in California Supreme Court.

Partner David Azar said Meta and the GIFCT should “open up” their data to find out if our customers or their content is indeed in databases intended for terrorists, and how to get out.”

In a statement to The Post, OnlyFans said: “We are aware that these cases have been filed.

“We are not aware of any evidence to support these allegations. The alleged participants have all publicly stated that these matters make no sense.’

Meta did not respond to requests for comment, but told the BBC, which first reported the bribery allegations, that it had investigated and found no evidence that the terror database had been misused.

Meta said: “These allegations are unfounded and we will address them in the context of the lawsuit if necessary.”

The GIFCT told the BBC earlier this year that it was “not aware of any evidence to support the theories presented in this lawsuit between two parties unrelated to GIFCT”.

A spokesperson added: “Our ongoing work to improve transparency and oversight of the GIFCT hash-sharing database is the result of extensive engagement with our stakeholders and is unrelated to these claims.”