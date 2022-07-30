Only one team in the last 11 years has won the Premier League after lifting the Community Shield

The Community Shield is the traditional curtain for the new Premier League season.

For many, it’s much more than a preseason friendly: it’s a competitive game with a trophy—one that managers often count in their personal catches—as a reward.

But it has also become somewhat of an omen in the lead up to the Premier League campaign.

Analysis conducted by Sportsmail shows that only one team, Manchester City in 2018, has won the Premier League title after winning the Community Shield in the past 11 years.

Manchester City and Liverpool are ready to renew their Community Shield rivalry

Leicester took the pre-season prize in 2021 after beating City 1-0 thanks to a late penalty from Kelechi Iheanacho.

Still, it proved to be a fleeting moment of joy for Brendan Rodgers’ squad as they struggled in the league last season, finishing a disappointing ninth and failing to qualify for European competition.

Leicester were the last to fall victim to the Community Shield curse, a fate City and Liverpool hope to avoid if they collide at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

More than 20 years back to 2001, only six teams have won the title after earning the Community Shield.

Leicester won the 2021 Community Shield but could only finish ninth in the league last season

The winners of the season opener finished four times in a row between 2007-08 and 2010-11, with Manchester United – once a staple of the Community Shield – taking the trophy three times.

But since United ousted Chelsea at Wembley in 2010, only City have followed suit, a remarkable stat that may well be on the minds of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

So, will the outcome of the City-Liverpool clash affect the title destiny?

Well, the preseason can often be a red herring and not every team takes the Community Shield as seriously as Jose Mourinho, who famously counted it when he claimed he won three trophies in his first season at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola says ‘many teams’ – not just Liverpool – can challenge his defending champions

Sides can still bring in new players when the curtain falls and not always be able to put together a fully fit starting eleven.

Klopp has typically lowered expectations. The German said this week that he believes the Community Shield has been scheduled too early for a Liverpool team that only finished at the end of May last season.

The Liverpool boss has vowed to take the game seriously because he has never won it. But he says flexibility in the weekend of play should be considered as his team took part in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28.

“If you win it, it’s a very important game. If you lose it, it becomes less important,” he said.

Jose Mourinho counted the Community Shield in his run of three trophies at United

For Guardiola, he seemed to suggest that the winner of Saturday’s showdown between the two dominant teams in English football in recent years won’t have such a big impact on the title race, as there are “many” sides that will take first place. could take at the end of the season.

“I don’t know, I promise you, if I could have predicted the future I would let you know,” said Guardiola.

“Normally there are a lot of teams in the Premier League and you expect that.”

Guardiola’s City have taken part in four of the last five Community Shields, winning two and losing two.

Last year’s defeat to Leicester was followed 10 months later by City taking home the biggest prize in the domestic competition. Guardiola would no doubt cut your hand off for the same result this season, even if that means losing to Klopp’s Liverpool on Saturday.

City lost the 2021 Community Shield but won the title on a dramatic final day in May