Only in Australia: Defensive brown snake is captured guarding the doorway to a family’s loungeroom

A deadly brown snake has been spotted guarding a lounge door after retreating inside from the blistering temperatures on the Sunshine Coast.

An amazing photo shared by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 it shows the snake becoming defensive when a snake hunter opened the door trying to relocate the reptile.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie told Daily Mail Australia that a family came home to find the snake inside their living room and closed the doors to trap the snake inside the room on Tuesday afternoon.

He called the expert snake hunter to relocate the animal, and when Mr. McKenzie opened the door, the snake went on the defensive.

“The 5-foot eastern brown snake got so defensive that it flew into the air,” he explained.

“Snakes only attack if they are stressed, this snake was in an enclosed space and it was very hot.”

He probably thought he had nowhere to go and so he fought back.

“It was a hot and stinky day and the snake probably came in to get away from the heat.”

Eastern brown snakes are widely considered one of the most venomous snakes in the world, causing more deaths in Australia than any other species.

There have been several sightings of large snakes recently, with experts warning that they are in “escape mode” and entering people’s yards and even homes to escape flooded habitats.

Last week, another snake hunter took an hour to subdue another monstrous six-foot brown snake in a family’s kitchen in New South Wales.

Rob and De Patterson encountered the terrifying and angry brown snake at their home in the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales.

In Young, NSW, a father warned other parents to be vigilant and prepared after his four-year-old son, Myles, was bitten by a brown snake while riding his bike on November 30.

The Australian Museum advises that anyone bitten by one needs urgent medical attention.

“As the initial bite is generally painless and often difficult to detect, anyone suspected of receiving a bite from an eastern brown snake should seek medical attention without delay.”