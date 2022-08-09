Only 1% of Netflix subscribers have tried the platform’s games

Netflix’s ambitious expansion into gaming appears to be getting off to a slow start, new data suggests.

According to app tracker Apptopia, Netflix’s games have just 1.7 million daily users — less than one percent of its 221 million global subscribers.

They have also been downloaded a total of 23.3 million times worldwide since they were first introduced in November for Android and iOS devices.

A total of 26 official Netflix games are now available exclusively to subscribers to the streaming platform, including two ‘Stranger Things’ spin-offs.

The new data comes shortly after Netflix announced a loss of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of the year.

‘Stranger Things 3: The Game’ is one of two retro-style ‘Stranger Things’ themed spin-offs brought to you by Netflix

Netflix’s library of self-produced games is included with a Netflix membership and contains no ads

Apptopia, based in Boston, Massachusetts, said downloads of the streaming giant’s games showed a declining trend until May, when they slowly began to rise — coinciding with the release of its new “Stranger Things” series.

“Apptopia estimates that 1.7 million people use any combination of these games on a daily basis, which is higher than we’ve ever estimated,” Adam Blacker, VP of Insights at Apptopia, told MailOnline.

‘The large number of games certainly influences the growth.’

It’s difficult to maintain a large number of active users because typically only 3-10 percent of people who download a mobile game are still playing it 30 days later, he said.

“People get bored or switch to something they like more, or they try it and don’t like it. I think only a few people play a day.’

MailOnline has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight, said Netflix’s move to games could prove “a costly bold move.”

“The company will have to spend significant resources, including time and investment, with no guaranteed success,” he told MailOnline.

‘Netflix needs to think hard about retention and engagement. While downloading is useful, it is essential that users start playing games.”

Netflix’s massive subscriber base of 221 million will be an “attractive showcase” for game developers, he added.

Into The Breach, a turn-based strategy game that saves the world from alien threats, is one of 26 games now available on Netflix

Netflix’s ambitious expansion into gaming looks slow to get off to a slow start, data suggests (file photo)

“Nevertheless, the competition in games is even greater and it will take Netflix many more years to establish itself in this cutthroat market.”

Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com, said it’s not surprising that Netflix has had a “bad start” on gaming.

“Ultimately, people don’t want to log into Netflix to play games,” Cohen told MailOnline.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Netflix’s mobile games business is failing.

“I don’t see gaming becoming the next revenue stream to boost Netflix’s growth; instead, it will have to rely more on advertising sales and perhaps explore other potential sources, such as live sports broadcasts.”

Netflix’s games are only accessible to Netflix subscribers, but must be downloaded as separate apps.

No ads or in-app purchases in the games, unlike many other mobile games.

Last year, Netflix announced it would expand into gaming as part of its existing subscription plans to attract new customers.

The decision was confirmed in a letter to investors and disclosed in the company’s earnings report in July.

“We are excited as always with our range of movies and TV series and expect a long run of increased investment and growth across all of our existing content categories,” the letter to investors said.

“But given that we’ve been developing original programming for nearly a decade, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games.

“Games are included in members’ Netflix subscriptions at no extra cost, similar to movies and series.”

Netflix recruited video game veteran Mike Verdu, who previously worked at games giant EA and later at Facebook on augmented and virtual reality, to lead the gaming team.

It has also acquired several independent game studios in the past year, including Boss Fight Entertainment and Night School Studio, to develop games.

Pictured Mike Verdu, who was hired by Netflix to lead the company’s expansion into video games

Last November, Netflix launched its first five self-produced games for users around the world, including two retro-style “Stranger Things” themed spin-offs.

The game library now has 26 titles, including ‘Dominoes Café’, ‘Bowling Ballers’, card game ‘Exploding Kittens’, ‘Krispee Street’ (a ‘hidden object game’) and ‘Into The Breach’, a strategy game where players must save aliens.

While Netflix’s games are ad-free, the company will introduce ads on its streaming platform for the first time next year.

The new season of ‘Stranger Things’, released in May, has likely sparked downloads from Netflix’s two related video games ‘Stranger Things 3 The Game’ (pictured) and ‘Stranger Things 1984’

It plans to launch an ad-supported tier in early 2023, starting with “the handful of markets where ad spend is significant” – possibly the US and UK.

The co-CEO of streaming giant Ted Sarandos said during his revenue call in July that the new ad tier will not have access to Netflix’s entire content library.

Gaming and ads could help Netflix reverse a recent drop in subscribers – it announced it last month lost 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of this year.

This is nearly five times the amount lost in the first three months of the year, and a huge drop from the 8.3 million new subscribers added in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings also claimed that traditional television will be dead in just “five to 10 years,” replaced by on-demand streaming.