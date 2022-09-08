Online shopping Christmas: Australia Post says to order gifts from September due to supply chain

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Online shoppers should now think about placing their Christmas orders to avoid supply chain bottlenecks and staff shortage issues, Australia Post warned.

Chief executive Paul Graham told an Australian British Chamber of Commerce event in Melbourne on Thursday that the company was preparing for an incredibly busy holiday season.

Graham, who previously led the supply chain for Woolworths supermarkets, said the high demand for postal services combined with global geopolitical disruptions and labor shortages could lead to delays in the arrival of items.

Australians looking to order Christmas gifts online should start from September to avoid delivery interruptions, Australia Post boss said (stock image)

“The merchants are in much better shape than they have been in years past. But if we get a comparable sales increase (like last year), there will be some challenges,” he said, reports The age.

He added that five consecutive months of rate hikes pushing up mortgages could weigh on people’s Christmas budgets, but would ease the pressure on Australia Post.

‘If people keep their money in their pockets because of the interest, then I think we’re in good shape.’

But he said the retail industry was not counting on it, with many companies building additional inventories to meet Christmas demand ahead of unexpected supply chain hitches.

Australia Post delivered more than 500 million parcels in 2021 and expected to double to more than a billion by 2023

The company handled about 526 million packages last year and — with Aussies not slowing down their online spending — the carrier expects that figure to double to a billion over the next decade.

Graham said the company was looking for innovative ways to streamline their business, not only to handle the extra workload, but also to reduce their impact on the environment, such as switching to electric vehicles.

‘Behaviour is changing and people are thinking a lot more about sustainability.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Australia Post for comment.