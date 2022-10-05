Online retail giant Amazon pauses recruiting for corporate roles to rein in costs

Amazon has put a hiring freeze on corporate roles in its retail sector to curb costs as online retailers begin to see a drop in customers following the pandemic.

According to a report published by New York TimesAmazon had instructed recruiters to close all open job postings for these roles and has recommended halting recruiting activities such as phone calls to screen new candidates.

Company spokesman Brad Glasser said in a statement that there are, however, a significant number of open roles across the company’s other sectors.

“We have many different companies at different stages of development, and we expect to continue to adjust our hiring strategies in each of those companies at different times,” Glasser said.

It comes amid concerns over an economic downturn that has seen companies including Google, Apple and Meta slow and, in some cases, temporarily pause hiring.

Under Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, ​​who took over the position just over a year ago, the company has pulled back on spending in an effort to cut costs amid its weakest growth in more than two decades.

According to The New York Times, Jassy recently told investors that the company had focused on controlling costs and efficiency in its warehouse and logistics operations.

Amazon saw a surge in demand in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, but as with other businesses that flourished during the crisis, it has seen sales decline as shopping patterns return to pre-pandemic levels.

During the pandemic, Amazon squeezed its workforce to more than 1.2 million people globally, a 50 percent increase from 2019.

However, this moderated post-pandemic, with the company seeing nearly 100,000 fewer employees since the end of March.

In recent months, Amazon has closed or canceled the launch of new facilities, and it is delaying the opening of some new buildings after its pandemic-driven expansion left it with too much warehouse space.

The company’s hiring freeze is the latest sign that cost-control measures are hitting Amazon’s core retail and technology teams.

In recent years, Amazon hosted a career day in September where it recruited for tens of thousands of salaried positions.

Last year it received more than one million job applications. But it did not host the event this year.

But they’re not the only company looking for ways to cut costs.

Mark Zuckerberg announced a hiring freeze and warned of plans to ‘sharply reduce headcount growth’ for the first time in the company’s history.

Facebook’s CEO said during a Q&A with employees last week that the company would extend a hiring freeze that has been in place since May.

During the meeting, he said steps would be taken to reduce costs.

Zuckerberg has suffered significant losses to his personal fortune, which has fallen by nearly a third in a year.

Meta is also closing one of its New York offices as part of a plan to reduce growth and cut costs by at least 10 percent in the coming months.

The company is terminating its lease on the 200,000 square foot office space at 225 Park Avenue South in the Flatiron District of Manhattan.

“Twenty-fifth Park Avenue South has served as a great bridging site to get us to our new offices at Hudson Yards and Farley,” Meta spokeswoman Jamila Reeves said in an emailed statement confirming the company’s plans to vacate the space.

Hiring and investment will also slow at Google, just a week after the company canceled its next-generation laptops and reorganized 50 employees following major cuts to its incubator program.

And in August Economic Times reported that Apple laid off many of its contract recruiters in the past week as part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending.

According to data collected by Crunch baseMore than 42,000 workers in the US tech sector across Big Tech companies like Microsoft and Meta have been laid off in mass layoffs.

The layoffs include ride-sharing platform Uber, Netflix and several cryptocurrency exchanges and lending platforms.

It may be the first time since the 2008 financial crisis that Apple and Google have trimmed their workforces and gone into hiring freezes, as major tech companies appear to be bracing for severe headwinds.