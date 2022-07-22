Online pet retailer MyTurtleStore linked to 15 case salmonella outbreak

An online turtle is at the center of a salmonella outbreak that has caused more than a dozen illnesses and required hospitalization of five patients, the CDC revealed Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted a notice linking MyTurtleStore.com to the 15 cases in 11 US states.

It says turtles with shells less than four inches long — which are illegal to sell in the US — sold on its website were found to carry the same strain of the bacteria that caused the infections.

The CDC warns that small turtles are particularly susceptible to carrying the dangerous bacteria, and warns against owning turtles in households where any member is at high risk for the disease.

“Many people in this outbreak reported buying turtles with shells less than four inches long from online stores before getting sick,” the agency wrote in a message.

“Three people in this outbreak bought their turtles from a website called myturtlestore.com. The same species that sickened humans in this outbreak were also found in turtles purchased from myturtlestore.com.”

The company did not respond to a request from DailyMail.com for comment.

The online store sells turtles and turtle related gear. A prominent ad on the company’s website features a Baby Musk Turtle, saying “Smaller that an American Quarter!”

The CDC is investigating many Salmonella outbreaks related to pet reptiles. Among these outbreaks, small turtles have caused most of the disease,” the agency writes.

In fact, the sale of small turtles in the US has been banned since 1975 because of the number of diseases they cause and the risk to children.

“While any turtle can carry germs, small turtles are particularly risky because children are more likely to handle them and get sick.”

There is no information about the physical address of the company available on the site. It only takes online orders.

The CDC warns against using these types of websites, and instead for Americans to purchase pets only from pet stores or well-known, licensed breeders.

It has long warned that turtles can be a source of contamination in the home if not handled and cleaned properly.

An informational video from the agency’s website says the reptiles can often be a source of salmonella — along with surfaces they’ve touched, the aquarium, and the water it interacts with.

It also recommends not kissing or cuddling with a turtle, as this can easily transfer bacteria from the animal to a person.

This is the second outbreak of the bacterial infection linked to pets. Last month, a salmonella outbreak that resulted in at least one death was linked to backyard chicken flocks.

The CDC warns that people suffering from diarrhea, fever of 102, dehydration or vomiting should seek medical attention for possible salmonella infection.

The connection between salmonella and chicken is well known. Many birds carry the bacteria, including poultry that are safely eaten by humans.

The bacteria is killed at temperatures at which chicken is cooked, making it safe to eat.