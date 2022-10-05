WhatsNew2Day
Online images of superfit new mums is not reality for most mothers, study suggests 

Australia
By Jacky

Online images of super-fit new mums could encourage baby blues as it’s not reality for most mums, study suggests

  • Fitness guru Chloe Madeley has been praised for sharing her body insecurities
  • Research suggests that most Instagram photos do not reflect reality for most new mothers
  • Half of the photos tagged #postpartumbody show ‘visible’ muscle definition

By Andrew Levy for the Daily Mail

Published: 23:03, 5 October 2022 | Up to date: 23:16, 5 October 2022

Unrealistic images on social media of women’s bodies soon after having a baby may contribute to post-natal blues, a study suggests.

Celebrities like fitness guru Chloe Madeley have been praised for sharing their body image insecurities after giving birth.

But researchers said many photos on Instagram tagged #postpartumbody do not reflect the reality of most new mothers.

Dr. Megan Gow from the University of Sydney, who led the study, said: ‘These images present an “idealized” version of the postpartum body, which may contribute to body dissatisfaction in postpartum women who may already struggle with feelings of inadequacy.’

Miss Madeley shows off her toned abs after giving birth

Before and after: Celebs like fitness guru Chloe Madeley have been praised for sharing their body image insecurities after giving birth

Before and after: Tammy Hembrow shows off her pregnancy bump and toned stomach after giving birth

Miss Madeley, 35, showed off pictures of her toned stomach just three weeks after giving birth to her first child in August

Study authors assessed 600 images tagged with #postpartumbody for body fat and muscularity.

They found that 37 percent had ‘low’ levels of obesity and 54 percent were average. About half had ‘visible’ or ‘high’ muscle definition, according to the findings published in the journal Healthcare.

Miss Madeley, 35, showed off pictures of her toned stomach just three weeks after giving birth to her first child in August.

The study – to be presented at the International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne – said women can benefit from targeted health messages on Instagram ‘to interrupt the potentially harmful content’.

