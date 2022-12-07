Online harm Bill WILL become law despite five-month delay, Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan vows

<!–

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan yesterday personally ‘guaranteed’ that the Online Security Bill will become law amid fears it will run out of parliamentary time.

Speaking before a committee of parliamentarians, she said she was “comfortable” in her assurance that she had spoken to the prime minister and the main whip.

Concerns have been raised that the long-awaited bill was in jeopardy after a five-month delay and new measures have been added that will further delay progress.

Grieving families who lost their children after being exposed to harm online attended Westminster on Monday urging the government to ensure the bill passed on time.

Having spoken to the group, including the parents of teenager Molly Russell, who was found dead after being harassed online, Ms Donelan said she could “fully understand why they are stretched thin”.

Giving evidence to the digital, culture, media and sports committee yesterday, he said: “But I want to give you and all of you full assurance that he will certainly do it.” [be passed] Because as I say it matters too much.

“We have to try to prevent other families from going through the horrendous pain that they went through.”

When asked by SNP culture spokesman John Nicolson if she could “ensure that the bill will pass through this Parliament”, Miss Donelan replied: “Absolutely.” That is something I have personally discussed with the Prime Minister and personally discussed with the whip leader.

Anna Edmundson, head of policy at the children’s charity NSPCC, said: ‘It’s reassuring to hear an assurance from the top of government to put the online safety bill on the statute book this parliamentary session.

‘There is no time to lose for the Ministry of Culture to fulfill the commitment it made to double child protection in the renewed legislation.

“Michelle Donelan can help foster a culture change within some of the world’s wealthiest companies by giving Ofcom the teeth to hold tech bosses accountable for child safety.”

Senior Conservatives have tabled an amendment that would make people who advertise people-smuggling services online face criminal penalties.

It’s designed to crack down on so-called ‘TikTok pushers’ who blatantly promote small boat trips across the English Channel, often with discounts and special offers.

The measure would create a new criminal offense for “intentionally sharing a photograph or film that facilitates or promotes modern slavery or illegal immigration.”