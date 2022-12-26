OnePlus has shared a new launch date and official image of the OnePlus 11

Tech
By Jacky
OnePlus has shared a new launch date and official image of the OnePlus 11

We’ve got more OnePlus 11 news for you: OnePlus has announced that the flagship phone will actually make its debut in China on Wednesday 4 January, and official photos of the handset in two different colors have also been pushed out.

This is all from the Chinese social network Weibo (opens in new tab) (through engaged (opens in new tab)), emphasizing that this will likely be a launch event that is regionalized quite extensively. That said, it will be the same phone no matter where in the world you buy it.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More