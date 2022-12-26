OnePlus has shared a new launch date and official image of the OnePlus 11

We’ve got more OnePlus 11 news for you: OnePlus has announced that the flagship phone will actually make its debut in China on Wednesday 4 January, and official photos of the handset in two different colors have also been pushed out.

This is all from the Chinese social network Weibo (opens in new tab) (through engaged (opens in new tab)), emphasizing that this will likely be a launch event that is regionalized quite extensively. That said, it will be the same phone no matter where in the world you buy it.

As we previously reported, there’s a global OnePlus launch event scheduled for Tuesday, February 7, where we’ll no doubt hear more about international availability and pricing – even if everything else about the phone has already been revealed.

Specs appeal

OnePlus hasn’t been shy about sharing specs, features and promo images for the OnePlus 11 his Weibo page (opens in new tab). In fact, there won’t be much more to reveal during the official launch events taking place in January and February.

As expected, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will run the show, while memory configuration options start from 12GB – that starting point is up from 8GB with the OnePlus 10 Pro launched earlier this year.

As for the appearance of the phone, the official images match the leaked renders that have emerged previously. OnePlus says it has a “black hole-inspired aesthetic design” (according to Google Translate), with a large cutout for the rear camera.

Analysis: 2023 in phones starts here

If you count the January 4 launch event in China as an official reveal, the OnePlus 11 will be the first flagship phone out of the blocks in 2023. There’s some value in being the first, but it also means other manufacturers have more time to refine and develop their handsets before launch.

According to the latest rumors, we will see Samsung unveil the Galaxy S23 family of phones on February 1, which is a Wednesday. There will be three high-end devices on display: the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Google Pixel 8 is expected to follow in October, because that’s when the Pixel smartphones normally appear. But before that, we might see a foldable phone and a mid-range Pixel 7a from Google.

The Android flagship will be the iPhone 15. If Apple sticks to its usual schedule, we’ll see several iPhone 15 models launch sometime in September, and we’ve already heard that the camera is in line for a substantial upgrade, and that some models in the range may come with solid state buttons.