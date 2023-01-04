OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds bring coaxial dual drivers in partnership with Dynaudio

By
Jacky
-
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds bring coaxial dual drivers in partnership with Dynaudio

What’s a smartphone release in 2023 without a complementary set of color-matched earbuds? It’d be a mistake, that’s what – and it’s one OnePlus won’t be making with the release of its new OnePlus 11 smartphone, unveiled today (January 4, though the official launch event won’t be until February 7, as mentioned before).

OnePlus tells us it’s on a “mission to deliver high-quality audio through its flagship wireless earbuds,” and we applaud the Chinese company for that. The product? Why, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which make their debut alongside the new smartphone. So far we’ve only seen unofficial renderings; now we have the real thing…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR