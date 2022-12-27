OnePass: A new discount service offers savings at Bunnings, Kmart, Catch and Target

Shoppers are raving about a bargain-finding tool that allows them to make massive savings off their purchases at popular Australian stores, and it’s only $4 per month.

A mom discovered a new discount service called OnePass after trying the free trial service.

OnePass offers coupons, deals and free delivery from big Australian brands including Bunnings, Kmart, Catch and Target.

Australian shoppers are excited about OnePass, the ultimate deal finding tool to save big on their purchases. Pictured are the offers a Bunnings woman received after signing up for the service.

Thrifty spenders can get a OnePass subscription for $4 a month or $40 a year.

Membership includes free delivery with no minimum spend from Kmart, Target and Catch.

OnePass also offers coupons and discounts that are sent to customers by email and post, and can be used in conjunction with other discount cards such as Flybuys.

New members receive a $10 Target coupon and can take advantage of offers like a one-time $5 coupon after spending $50 at Kmart.

The service is currently partnered with Disney+ and offers a OnePass membership along with a Disney+ subscription for $14.99 per month.

“A brilliant way to save money is to join OnePass,” said one mom when she shared her smart find on the Facebook group. Sale addicts Australia.

“I took the free trial which gives you free delivery on just about everything from Bunnings, Kmart, Catch and Target.”

“I did all my holiday shopping using it with no problem, and you get a $5 Target coupon in store, $10 Kmart coupon, free shipping, and exclusive discounts on Catch and Bunnings items.”

‘For $4 per month, it’s worth it. Also, you get more bonuses as you progress.

Other bargain hunters also shared their love for the service.

I’ve been on trial for two weeks. I got a $10 destination coupon, the Bunnings coupons, a Catch coupon but no Kmart coupons,” one man said.

‘Signed up for the OnePass 30-day free trial, activated it at Target and got a $10 reward in store. He also activated it at Kmart and was rewarded with $5 off his next $50 purchase for Kmart. It may not be much, but these days, every dollar counts,” wrote one woman.

One shopper said she loves the service, but advised that it’s more useful for those who do a lot of shopping online, as it offers good savings on delivery.

However, not everyone is completely satisfied with the discount program.

‘I don’t think it will continue. I found it excludes too many Bunnings items and you need to spend $80,” wrote one man.