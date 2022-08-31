One-year-old girl is killed by 4in HAIL STONE in horror storm in Spain

A one-year-old girl has died after being hit by a huge 10-centimeter hailstone during a horror storm in Spain.

The toddler was one of 30 people injured after direct hailstone impacts in and around the Catalan town of La Bisbal de l’Emporda.

She was rushed to Josep Trueta Hospital in Girona on Tuesday afternoon, but died hours later.

A woman remained in the same hospital on Wednesday due to injuries sustained in the devastating hailstorm.

Most of the other 28 people who needed medical treatment reportedly suffered head injuries or cuts from the ice that required stitches and broken bones.

Many cars and buildings were also damaged by the stones the size of a tennis ball, roof tiles were destroyed and solar panels were dented.

Catalan weather chiefs said the hailstones that fell in the area near the tourist town of Girona, close to Spain’s border with France, were the largest in 20 years.

The deluge began on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. and the 20-month-old girl received the fatal blow a few minutes later. The hail storm lasted about 15 minutes.

She was rushed to hospital, but died Wednesday morning from the effects of a serious head trauma Murcia today.

The nationality of the toddler who died and where exactly she was when she was hit by the hailstones that killed her are not yet known.

The Spanish news channel reported that firefighters received more than 40 emergency calls “due to various damage to buildings and wiring,” as well as to assist “in the rescue of the injured.”

Photos and videos from the region showed the huge hailstones hitting the ground at high speed and often exploding on impact.

Streets were littered with ice and shattered glass from vehicles that were hit.

Left: A person holds up two large hailstones that fell in the Spanish region and smashed a car window. Right: A large splash can be seen in a swimming pool caused by a huge hailstone

Pictured: A garden in Spain is covered in huge hailstones. Footage shot through a rear window shows the stones hitting the floor

One video shows how the stones end up in a swimming pool, causing water to splash into the air. Another video showed the hail landing heavily on the grass in a yard.

When they all hit the ground, a loud ‘pop’ is heard. In videos showing the hailstones landing on harder surfaces, they sound more like gunshots on impact.

Some took to social media to post photos of them measuring the hailstones. A person put a one-euro coin on the floor, which dwarfed the ice balls.

Another person placed two hailstones next to an egg and measured its diameter. The tape measure showed that the stone was about 6 inches (15 centimeters) at its widest point.

More storms were expected in the region on Wednesday. Severe storms are forecast for eastern Spain after severe heatwaves over the summer, both on land and in the Mediterranean.

Pictured: A street is covered in hailstones, many of which exploded on impact

Many cars were damaged by the stones the size of a tennis ball. Pictured: Damage to windshields caused by Spain’s huge hailstones

The deadliest known hailstorm in history was the one that ravaged the Indian city of Moradabad in 1888.

Nearly 250 people died after being hit by hail the size of oranges.

The record for the largest hailstone is one that fell in 2010 in Vivian, South Dakota.

It weighed about 878 grams and was almost eight inches in diameter.

Pictured: Solar panels damaged by hailstones are seen on a roof in Spain

Pictured: Some of the giant hailstones are lined up on a table next to a tennis ball

Pictured: The view from a car as hailstones smashed into the windshield in Spain

Tourists traveling to Spain were warned earlier this month that they could be overtaken by rare Mediterranean hurricanes.

Experts said the risk of tropical cyclones called medicanes had increased with this year’s record heatwaves that hit the UK’s favorite holiday destination and the rise in sea temperatures attributed to global warming.

Oceanographer and weather expert Yurima Celdran said: ‘Higher temperatures in the Mediterranean provide a greater source of energy for medics and amplify their destructive action.

“Sea temperatures are expected to be higher than normal this fall and if the necessary atmospheric conditions are in place, it would not be unreasonable to think that the Mediterranean could harbor a drug this year.”

Torrential rains, terrifying thunderstorms and flash floods in September 2019 that ravaged the provinces of Alicante and Murcia claimed the lives of seven people.