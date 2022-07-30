One weather system floods St. Louis and Kentucky

People work to clear a house from a bridge at the Whitesburg Recycling Center in Letcher County, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. Credit: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP



Hundreds of miles apart but still linked by the same tenacious weather system, urban St. Louis and rural Appalachia show how devastating flash floods can be when ramped-up storms dump massive amounts of rain with no place to go.

In St. Louis, the paved urban environment was unable to absorb the heavy rainfall. In Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia, steep hills and the terrain of narrow river channels flowed water to the same place.

Although a single storm system caused the downpours, several geographic features played a role in the center, with the same result: flooding, the second deadliest weather phenomenon in the United States. Floods kill about 98 Americans a year and claimed 146 lives last year.

“Places like St. Louis and Kentucky, even though they’re different, they’re overwhelmed,” said private meteorologist Ryan Maue, former chief scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “There’s just no way to move that much water coming from the sky fast enough. It has to go somewhere.”

A LOT OF RAIN

In Missouri and Illinois, the first set of downpours fell 30 inches of rain in some places on Tuesday and Wednesday, up to 10 inches in others, and another 2 to 4 inches fell on Thursday. In eastern Kentucky, 20 to 27 centimeters (8 to 10.5 in) fell.

“It’s not just how much rain fell, but where it fell, how exposed people were, how close the infrastructure is to where the heavy rainfall falls or where the channels rise,” said Kate Abshire, head of flood services at the National Weather Services. Water Resources Branch.

In urbanized St. Louis, the rainwater that would normally seep into the ground like a sponge and overflowed, Abshire said. In Appalachia, the people living in the region, the roads, the buildings and rainfall were concentrated by river channels that overflowed, she said.

HOW IT STARTED

It all started with the same weather conditions — a stationary boundary between different pressure systems “that has hung between the central plains and the central Appalachians, east to west,” said Bob Henson, a Colorado meteorologist and writer. “The same frontal zone that caused the flooding in St. Louis also caused the flooding in the middle of the Appalachians.”

What’s happening is that unstable moist hot air, pumped from a warm Gulf of Mexico over a dry and super-hot Texas, travels along the border, forming storms, one after the other. And they keep hitting the same spot with storms, similar to a line of trains chugging along the track, meteorologists said.

This means “extreme rainfall rates” of one, two and even three inches per hour, said Zack Taylor, a senior meteorologist at NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center. “These little episodes of storm systems have driven along the border.”

And the assault course doesn’t move much to take them elsewhere, instead “it just kind of hangs out there,” Taylor said.

HEAT AND DOWNLOAD

As the world warms, scientists expect more frequent and intense downpours — and this event fits with that, meteorologists said. No one has done the specific studies needed to attribute these storms to climate change. But these aren’t the first major floods of the year or even the season.

Some experts fear that weather forecasting models cannot keep up with extreme rainfall and fail to predict how much rain will fall. That was the case last month when the Yellowstone region had massive evacuations due to flooding, and last year when the New York-New Jersey region was hit by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Warmer air holds larger amounts of water which it can then dump. In the case of the St. Louis and Appalachia floods, the air coming north from the Gulf of Mexico is one or two degrees warmer than usual for this time of year — and on its way north it passes a Texas that Breaking records for heat with Galveston going 10 straight nights of warmest on record, Henson said.

Rain showers continue in both places and forecasters see more rain, some heavy, over the weekend and early next week.

“The ingredients are definitely there for some intense rain,” Taylor said.

Hurricane Ida: Two Reasons for Record-Breaking Rainfall in NYC and the Northeast Long After Winds Weaked

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.