One very nervous writer and her husband booked a babysitter and took the plunge into sex parties

As we reported in June of this year, sex parties have not only become accepted in some circles, but have become commonplace. They made headlines again later that month when it was revealed that taxpayers had become shareholders in Killing Kittens, a major sex party organizer, as part of a government rescue fund set up during the pandemic.

However, most of us would still be terrified at the prospect of actually going there. So how are you? An intrepid 38-year-old writer reports…

I’m in a jacuzzi, while a woman next to me in a bikini is being spanked by a man with a paddle. On a nearby bank, two women and a man have sex in various forms. I start kissing my husband Paul, while a man I’ve never met is looking at us intently. It’s quite a change of scenery from where I was a few hours earlier – singing nursery rhymes with my two year old daughter, cutting grapes in half and playing peekaboo.

When I had my daughter in 2020, I knew life would change, but I wasn’t prepared for how differently I would feel about my body. I didn’t feel confident or sexy. Mentally I was exhausted and preoccupied with baby gear.

When Paul and I made love, it didn’t feel the same. Things that I used to consider a turn-on now felt tedious and taxing. I knew it wasn’t uncommon for people’s sex lives to decline as they became parents—I know friends and co-workers going through menopause who are going through the same thing—but it was still hard to accept.

When I first met Paul in 2015, sex was passionate, intense, and a big part of our attraction to each other. This felt like a big loss and I knew I needed something to take us out of our routine.

One night, after my daughter went to bed, I booked tickets for us to a Killing Kittens party [killingkittens.com]. I had read an interview with founder Emma Sayle, who was a school friend of the Duchess of Cambridge, and I liked that the parties are female oriented (men are only allowed to attend with a woman and women must engage in any contact). It seemed like a safe and “light” introduction to the sex party scene.

I bought some black satin Agent Provocateur underwear along with a black lace mask, wrapped them and gave them to Paul for his 40th birthday, along with two “tickets” that I had mocked. He was surprised but excited, and in the months leading up to the party, our sex lives got better and better as we talked about our fantasies of what might happen. We imagined what it would be like if people looked at us, and what we would do if another woman joined us.

I had to upload photos of us to buy tickets and they weren’t cheap (£75 each) but I felt excited when I got the email that we were approved. The vetting process was quite extensive – we had to fill out a contract agreeing to various membership terms, such as no photography or men taking the first step.

I prepared more carefully for my first sex party than I did for my wedding day. I was nervous that all the other women would be model-like and I would look like a frumpy mom, so I got everything waxed, I got my hair done, I stepped up my yoga and Pilates routines. Paul was self-conscious about his ‘dad bod’, and he stopped drinking beer and started going to the gym, which made me fall in love with him more.

As the big night rolled around, I had this sickening feeling you get when you’re excited and scared. I spent the day doing my usual mom duties with a tingle of anticipation. We told our nanny we were going to a 40th birthday party, and I booked a hotel so we could make a night of it. It was the first night we were away from our daughter, so that felt memorable in itself.

The dress code for the party was “cocktail dresses, suits and masks.” I wore a long black dress over my Agent Provocateur underwear and Paul wore a black linen suit. The venue was a secret location in central London, texted to us on the night of the party. We ate in our hotel ‒ I drank a lot of wine for Dutch courage ‒ and took a taxi to the address.

I must confess that I was initially deflated when the location turned out to be a sauna. I’d had visions of the movie Eyes Wide Shut – a grand ballroom and an orchestra. This was more of a dark and dingy basement club.

But once I adjusted my expectations, I realized the space was intriguing: cavernous with a space for mingling, lots of velvet and leather sofas, and a bar. There were also smaller rooms for intimate encounters, plus a sauna and jacuzzi. Hosts handed out champagne and it was a real mix of ages and body types. I saw a very elegant woman in her fifties wearing high Louboutins, and a young surgically enhanced trio that wouldn’t look out of place on Love Island.

There were about 60 guests, ranging from nervous-looking couples who wore their black ties all evening to hardcore regulars who had already stripped down to suits of armor and corsets before I even had my first glass of fizz.

At first it felt comical – chatting with another couple about their train journey, while trying not to look at their bondage gear. Paul and I kept whispering and nudging each other as we walked from room to room, where it felt like a live-action porn movie was being staged for our benefit. It was fascinating, sexy and strange in equal measure.

It was surreal how what felt shocking quickly felt normal

A few drinks later, I decided we should jump into it. I took off my dress, we got into the jacuzzi (I tried not to think about the germs) and started kissing. It didn’t take long for us to have sex, and I thought it was exciting to see people coming to see us. It was surreal how quickly it felt normal to have sex in front of strangers, as well as to watch them. What felt shocking at first, soon felt deeply unremarkable.

After about four hours of exploring different rooms and people watching, I started to feel tired, my tight underwear dug into me, and my heels — which I hadn’t worn in years — hurt my feet. We stumbled back to our hotel room, had sex again, and woke up hungover, but more connected as a couple than we had in a long time.

Now sex parties have become a biennial part, breaking the monotony of life and work, a kind of holiday. At a party I can be more like my old self. We chat with other people – and watch them – but it’s mostly about each other.

One recent evening I kissed a woman in front of Paul and I know this is something we would like to explore more. I’m intrigued by the idea of ​​inviting a stranger to play with us, though I can never imagine an open marriage (I’d get too jealous).

Sex parties also make it easier to get into that frame of mind at home. Since we go, we have sex in the shower, in the kitchen, in the garden. It’s like it unlocked that more adventurous side of us.

Recently, a friend with two children confessed that she had not had sex with her husband in six months and that they had lost the spark. She wondered if they should have couples therapy, but I told her to try a sex party instead – it’s cheaper and a lot more fun. She was surprised and I think a little jealous when I told her that Paul and I are going. It’s not what you’d expect meeting us in the playground, but that’s exactly why we love it.