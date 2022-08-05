One person is killed, two others injured in Mirage hotel room on Las Vegas Strip resort in lockdown

One person was killed in a shooting at the 3,000-room resort hotel The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday evening.

Police say a person was shot on the eighth floor of the hotel and two others were injured 8NewsNow.

Several people posted on social media that the resort was closed and that dozens of police officers were on the scene.

Las Vegas Metro Police officers were seen rushing through the hotel’s playing floor after reports of a shooting on the eighth floor of the 3,000-room hotel

Hotel guests were left standing after being told the place was going to be locked?

Dozens of police vehicles gathered outside the hotel on the Las Vegas strip

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police asked people to avoid the area.

“We are investigating a shooting in a hotel room at the Mirage,” Metro police tweeted shortly after 10 p.m

One person has been declared dead. This is an active investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area.’

A clip posted online showed police and security personnel rushing through the hotel’s play area, while guests could still be spotted at the slot machines, seemingly oblivious to what was going on around them.

Another video shot near the hotel entrance shows guests walking around the lobby and being told not to leave the property.

Multiple social media users said police locked up the casino and wouldn’t let anyone leave.

The investigation remains active with the shooter not in custody as of 10pm reports News3LV. The lockdown was later lifted at 10:45 p.m. according to the Las Vegas review journal.

The entire resort was locked so no guests could leave or arrive

An ambulance was seen pulling into the hotel driveway to treat victims