One person is fighting for life and 10 are injured after vehicle smashed into crowd at car meet

One person is fighting for life and 10 others were injured after a vehicle collided with a crowd during a car rally.

The driver ran into bystanders at 9:10 p.m. Saturday during the Scunthorpe Car Meet at the Flixborough Industrial Estate near Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

All 11 victims, including the seriously injured patient and four seriously injured, are receiving medical attention.

A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

Officers are now asking for dashcam or cell phone footage to determine what happened during the incident.

Police said a car was involved in a collision with several bystanders on Saturday night.

Authorities have launched a multi-agency investigation into the incident and are working to ‘establish the circumstances’ of the crash.

“It was reported that a number of cars had attended a car rally in the area and that a car had collided with some bystanders,” Humberside Police said in a statement.

A witness who visited the crash site on Sunday morning told The Mirror there is “blood and debris everywhere.”

“It’s not nice to watch at all,” the person said of the scene. “It must have been a very bad accident, though, because the tire markings continue for about 100 meters.”

Another person who attended the meeting said: ‘People who are this stupid have completely ruined the ‘car scene’. It’s a very sad day for Scunthorpe.’

Video posted to Snapchat showed several cars taking part in the meet.

Drivers saw their engines running as they pulled onto the road in front of the group of car fans.

Other drivers were seen waiting their turn in the car parade as they were parked across the street with their headlights on.

None of the other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the collision.

“This is a multi-agency response to major incidents and we are working with our colleagues from the emergency services to provide first aid and determine the circumstances of the incident,” said Detective Inspector John Rickells.

“As part of our investigation, a 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving. At the moment our investigations are at a very early stage and we will release more information when we are able to.”

The officer pleaded with the public, asking them to hand over any footage or information about the crash.

“We are aware that a number of people left the scene before emergency services arrived, and they may have witnessed what happened,” he said.

“We would like to ask anyone who has cell phone/dashcam footage of the affected vehicles both before and at the time of the collision to contact us so we can determine exactly how the incident could have happened.”

Anyone with information or images is requested to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 531 from September 24.