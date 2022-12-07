‘One of the good guys’: Tributes flow for Australian family who died in Florida plane crash

An Australian family has been identified as the victim of a small plane crash off the Florida coast on Saturday.

The Queensland father, Christian Kath, 42, was piloting the plane when it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. His wife, Misty Kath, 43, and his eldest daughter, Lily, 12, were on board as passengers.

All three died as a result of the crash.

The family is survived by Lily’s ten-year-old sister, Harper, who was not on the flight.