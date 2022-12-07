‘One of the good guys’: Tributes flow for Australian family who died in Florida plane crash

An Australian family has been identified as the victim of a small plane crash off the Florida coast on Saturday.
The Queensland father, Christian Kath, 42, was piloting the plane when it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. His wife, Misty Kath, 43, and his eldest daughter, Lily, 12, were on board as passengers.
All three died as a result of the crash.
The family is survived by Lily’s ten-year-old sister, Harper, who was not on the flight.
Since the crash, local police have recovered Lily’s body, which was found inside the plane, while the mother’s body was found in the Gulf. The search for the father’s body has so far been unsuccessful and has since been called off.
The family lived in Saint Petersburg in Florida after moving from Gympie in Queensland.
The local police department in Venice, Florida, said the plane will now be taken to Jacksonville, where the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
Just after 3 a.m. AEDT Thursday, the Venice Police Department announced it was calling off the search for the father’s body.