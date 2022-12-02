‘One of the best nights of football ever’ – Germany out, Japan fans in tears, Spain struggle and even Costa Rica were in the top two of Group E on thrilling night at World Cup

Football, bloody hell.
To say the climax of Group E in the World Cup was dramatic would be an understatement – the events of Thursday night were exactly why those who follow football are in love with the game.
Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica rounded off their campaigns on Thursday night, all of them in with a chance of advancing into Round of 16.
Although there was a surprise earlier in the day as Belgium were dumped out of the tournament, no one could’ve predicted the exhilarating events at both the Khalifa International Stadium, which played host to Japan vs Spain, and the Al Bayt Stadium, which saw Germany take on Costa Rica. But what we saw in a drama-filled two hours was nothing short of spectacular.
It didn’t look like things would turn out this way with Spain and Germany – viewed by many as the favourites to take the top two spots – winning 1-0 in their respective matches at half-time, meaning they were the two sides to go through.
But the second 45 minutes was beautifully chaotic.
Demonstrating the excellent fighting spirit that got them a shock win over Germany, Japan came out roaring in the second half and turned their clash against Spain on its head inside the first six minutes of the restart.
Substitute Ritsu Doan, who came off the bench to score Japan’s equaliser against Germany, netted on 48 minutes with a powerful left-footed effort, while Ao Tanaka made it 2-1.
Germany OUT at group stage for second tournament in a row, Japan win Group E
Lukaku puts fist through dugout and consoled by Henry as Belgium out of World Cup
VAR bizarrely asks referee to look at offside as Croatia penalty eventually overturned
England’s World Cup opponents Senegal under investigation by FIFA for rule break
‘Still my brother and I love him’ – USA stars show class and comfort crying Iran stars
England’s possible route to Qatar 2022 World Cup final with dates and times confirmed
Rice hints at West Ham exit and admits he wants what England teammates have
Paul Scholes names player Man United could sign to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Tanaka’s goal was eventually awarded after a lengthy VAR check with Kaoru Mitoma, who laid the ball on a plate for Tanaka, only just keeping the ball in play when making the cross.
That goal propelled Japan to the top of Group E, with Spain in second ahead of Germany on goal difference.
A double twist at the Al Bayt Stadium meant both Spain AND Germany were heading out of the tournament. Costa Rica got level through Yeltsin Tejeda on 58 minutes, before going ahead with a scrappy effort that last went in off Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on 70 minutes.
Costa Rica’s joy was very short-lived as Kai Havertz got Hansi Flick’s side level three minutes later, which put Spain back in the top two.
It was no good to Germany though as they had an inferior goal difference to Spain, despite another strike from Havertz and Niclas Fullkrug’s late goal sealing a 4-2 win for the four-time world champions.
All the Germans could do was hope for a Spain equaliser as they had a superior goals scored record than Japan.
And despite a few flirtations with danger, Japan held on to claim the win, sparking incredible scenes on the pitch and in the stands with some Japan fans in attendance even seen in tears at full-time.
Those representing talkSPORT on Thursday night were left in awe at what they’d seen.
“One of the best nights of football ever,” commentator Jim Proudfoot said.
“It’s utopia for us. It’s brilliant radio, brilliant for football and it’s set this tournament alight,” former England international Stuart Pearce added.
And we’ve still got over two weeks left of this tournament.
talkSPORT is bringing you wall-to-wall coverage of the 2022 World Cup.
We are broadcasting all 64 games in the tournament live, with over 600 hours of coverage across our network.
You can tune in to talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 via our free online streaming service at talkSPORT.com.
talkSPORT is widely available across the UK via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
You can also download the talkSPORT app, or ask your smart speaker to play talkSPORT.
Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…
Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…
A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…
'This something nasty, we miss that': Antonio Rüdiger insists Germany are too 'nice' and have…
Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' with ANIMAL eyes after the consulate in Spain received…
With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…