One of the best new AirPods Pro features is coming to the original model

Apple has apparently just removed one of the reasons to upgrade from the original to the second generation AirPods Pro. An eagle-eyed Reddit user noticed that the Adaptive Transparency toggle appeared for his first generation AirPods Pro after installing iOS 16.1 beta 3 and the relevant AirPods firmware (5A304A).

The move is unexpected because Adaptive Transparency was one of the features that Apple highlighted when it unveiled the new version of AirPods Pro earlier this month. Previously, AirPods users could choose to block external sounds using noise cancellation, or (when situational awareness is important) allow them to use Transparency mode, but Adaptive Transparency offers the best of both worlds. Instead of letting in all sounds, it adapts to your surroundings and mutes only sounds that are particularly loud.

It’s worth noting that Apple hasn’t confirmed whether this will make it to the public launch of iOS 16.1. After all, betas are for testing, and beta features sometimes don’t make it to full launch. But its inclusion in the latest beta is a positive sign for owners of the original AirPods Pro who didn’t want to pay for an upgrade.

iOS 16.1, although “only” a spot upgrade on the big iOS 16 release, is hotly anticipated due to the number of overdue features it could bring to the iPhone. You can read about the upcoming changes in our iOS 16.1 guide.

