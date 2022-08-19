One of Australia’s last surviving Rats of Tobruk, Dennis Davis, dies aged 102

<!–

World War II veteran Dennis Davis, one of Australia’s last remaining ‘Rats of Tobruk’, has died aged 102.

One of the country’s oldest living veterans, Davis was among the 14,000 diggers who occupied the Libyan port of Tobruk in 1941 during an epic 241-day siege against German and Italian forces.

Davis and his fellow soldiers, totaling about 19,000 Allied soldiers, were dubbed the Rats of Tobruk for their efforts during the eight-month campaign.

One of the last living Rats of Tobruk has passed at 102 years old, Dennis Davis (pictured) fought alongside 14,000 diggers in the legendary Australian-led Allied garrison

“The Tobruk defenders did not surrender, they did not retreat. Their determination, courage and humor, combined with the aggressive tactics of their commanders, became a source of inspiration during some of the darkest days of the war,” the Australian War Memorial said Friday.

Davis fell ill in the days leading up to Anzac Day this year but was given a leave of absence from the hospital to attend a ceremony at Sydney City Hall where he laid a wreath in honor of his fellow World War II veterans.

“It was harder to get out of the hospital than it was to get out of the military,” he joked to family, according to the Australian Remembrance Foundation, which announced on Thursday that Mr Davis had died.

Mr. Davis’s garrison (pictured) held the Libyan port of Tobruk for 241 days against ruthless German and Italian forces until the Allies liberated the port

On Monday, Mr. Davis also attended a ceremony at the cenotaph in Sydney’s Martin Place to celebrate the 77th Victory in the Pacific Day with fellow veterans.

mr. Davis has been included in the Department of Veterans’ Affairs’ service story program, which highlights the experience of Australian veterans to support learning of Australia’s military history.

Mr Davis was born in London and migrated to Sydney before joining in 1940.

After the siege of Tobruk, his division was moved to Syria, where he served in a newly formed ski unit.

He returned to Australia, married his fiancée Margaret in 1943 and was again deployed abroad in New Guinea and Borneo before being discharged in November 1945 and returning to his job at the tax office.

The couple were married for 61 years until Margaret died in 2004.

Mr. Davis leaves behind two children, seven grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A still from the movie The Rats of Tobruk shows the harsh conditions Australian soldiers endured during the eight-month siege (pictured)

Mr Davis joined the ski unit in Syria right after his time in North Africa (pictured)

Mr Davis’s garrison at Tobruk is one of the most well-known Australian troops for the excavator’s efforts to lay siege to the Libyan port against stronger Axis forces.

The well-known name ‘Rats of Tobruk’ originated on a broadcast by Nazi propaganda broadcaster and former British citizen William Joyce, better known as Lord Haw-Haw.

During the broadcast on the siege of Tobruk, Joyce laughed that the Allied forces entrenched in Tobruk were ‘trapped like rats’.

He often called them the ‘poor gerbils of Tobruk’.

Australian soldiers in the siege took the name and have been called the Rats of Tobruk ever since.