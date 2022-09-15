One Nation’s Pauline Hanson goes after Greens deputy Mehreen Faruqi again over Queen tweet

Pauline Hanson has launched another extraordinary attack on a Greens senator days after telling her to ‘go back to Pakistan’.

The leader of One Nation took offense at Pakistani-born deputy leader of the Greens, Mehreen Faruqi, who tweeted that she would not mourn The Queen’s death over the weekend.

“I cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth from colonized peoples,” Senator Faruqi wrote on Friday.

“We are reminded of the urgency of a treaty with First Nations, justice and reparations for British colonies, and becoming a republic.”

Senator Hanson then launched her scathing attack on Senator Faruqi – who, according to the deputy leader of the Greens, provoked “racist” hate speech against her.

The minor party deputy plans to file a parliamentary censure motion against Senator Hanson when the senate returns, and is considering a formal complaint to the Human Rights Commission.

Pauline Hanson (pictured) told a Greens senator to ‘go back to Pakistan’ after calling the Queen ‘a leader of a racist empire’ on the day of her death

But Senator Hanson was not deterred by this – he launched a second stabbing attack on Senator Faruqi.

“Mehreen Faruqi showed extremely poor judgment with her insensitive and highly insulting statement about The Queen, and as is so typical of pants-wetting Greens, she now pretends to be a victim,” she said.

“It’s classic Karen behavior: all rights and no responsibility. Mehreen Faruqi is not a victim of anything.

Faruqi is just another wealthy, privileged, out-of-touch Greenie faithfully executing her dear leader’s strategy of respecting and insulting the institutions that have helped make Australia one of the most socially inclusive and diverse countries in the world. is.

“Including the institutions that allowed her to come to Australia and make it her home.

Last year, Senator Faruqi criticized the British Empire for “enslaving millions of black and brown people around the world.”

Senator Hanson, who had once tabled a motion in the Senate that it was okay to be white, previously tweeted that Senator Faruqi had abused everything Australia gave her.

“Your attitude scares and disgusts me. When you emigrated to Australia, you took full advantage of this country,” she wrote.

‘You took citizenship, bought several houses and a job in a parliament. Obviously you’re not happy, so pack your bags and go back to Pakistan.’

Senator Faruqi is considering filing a complaint with the Parliamentary Workplace Support System or the Australian Human Rights Commission over Senator Hanson’s tweet.

She called on Labor and independents like Jacqui Lambie to support her motion and strongly condemn Senator Hanson.

The One Nation leader’s tweet fueled “racist hatred” against her, including emails telling her to “kill yourself” or “f**k back where you came from while you still can.”

Greens leader Adam Bandt (pictured with wife Claudia) waited just five hours after the Queen’s death was announced to call on Australia to ‘go forward’ and become a republic

Senator Faruqi said “no decent workplace would tolerate such brutal discrimination” and that parliament showing hostility to immigrants will not be tolerated.

“People like me have all been told to go back to where they came from at some point or another. I’ve seen it more times than I can count, but the pain and grief it causes never diminishes,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

“Of course there will be disagreements about the Queen’s legacy after her death, but there is never an excuse to attack anyone for who they are.

“I will not be silenced and neither will the millions of others around the world who are affected by the brutal realities of colonization.”

Senator Faruqi’s post followed Greens leader Adam Bandt writing that it is time to move on and become a republic just five hours after the monarch’s death was announced.

‘Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with her family and everyone who loved her,” he began — his entire statement of condolence.

‘Now Australia has to move forward. We need a treaty with First Nations people, and we need to become a republic.”

Mr Bandt is a staunch Republican who refuses to hang the Australian flag with the Union Jack corner behind him during press conferences.

“Since you hate our nation so deeply, I would encourage you to take a walk out of Australia and not look back. I think the nation would join me in celebrating your departure,” Liberal National Member of Parliament Phillip Thompson responded to Greens leader Adam Bandt

His comments were reprimanded by the Liberal MP for Townsville and former Private Phillip Thompson, who labeled him “a clown of the highest order.”

“You are a clown of the highest order and a human being of the lowest form,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Since you hate our nation so deeply, I would encourage you to take a walk out of Australia and not look back. I think the nation would join me in celebrating your departure.”

Former Deputy Medical Chief Dr. Nick Coatsworth said Mr Bandt’s post showed why the Greens were a small party.

“Compare this calmly with the statesmanlike words of Albanian and Dutton and consider why these guys are constantly at 10 percent. Have some respect, son,” he said.

The Queen’s death was announced at 3.30am AEST and Australian morning programs broke the news an hour later, followed by a statement from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at 4.47am.

Mr Bandt waited until 8.27am to post his tweet calling for an Australian republic.