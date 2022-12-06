One Nation leader Pauline Hanson slams Greens over proposal to lower voting age

The One Nation leader said it was “manipulation” by the Greens to get more votes

She claimed that 16-year-olds lacked the experience to make an informed choice

Pauline Hanson has quashed a Greens plan to lower Australia’s voting age to 16, claiming the underage party is trying to manipulate the system to get more votes.

The One Nation leader denounced the Progressive Minor Party during her appearance on the Sky News political commentary program Paul Murray Live on Monday night.

Murray argued that the move would only bring more votes to the Greens compared to the other parties.

He brought up a survey from Mission Australia which showed that the main concern for young Aussies was the environment, followed by equality and discrimination and then mental health – issues the Greens mainly focus on.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson (pictured) has criticized the Greens for an attempt by the underage party to lower the voting age in the country to 16

Murray said he was only open to 16-year-old votes if they were already working and paying taxes.

But Hanson disagreed, saying teens were too young and didn’t have the life experience to make an informed decision when it came to voting.

“When you’re actually 16, you’re still under your parents’ roof, most of these kids are still going to school,” she said.

“A lot of kids aged 18, 19, 20 still ask their parents when they go to vote for the first time who to vote for.”

“This is a manipulation by the Greens to get more of those progressives,” Hanson added.

The One Nation senator further claimed that children were “brainwashed” in schools and taught only the “leftist way of thinking.”

She also claimed that teens didn’t develop “critical thinking skills” after they left the education system.

“They need to come out, get a job, understand what life is all about, get a job, have your own roof over your head instead of being dependent on your parents, and make an informed decision when it comes to voting.” go.’

Hanson went so far as to suggest that teens given the chance to vote should also be sent to adult prison if they commit a crime.

Greens want a bill lowering the voting age to 16 to be a priority when parliament resumes next year

The Greens have announced that lowering the voting age will be one of the first bills to be tabled when Parliament resumes next year.

The small party, which holds the balance of power in the Senate, says they want the bill to top the list in the House of Representatives next year.

Under their plan, under-18s would not be required to vote and would not be fined if they did not vote.

However, the bill is unlikely to pass without the support of the Albanian government.

It’s not the first time the Greens have introduced a bill to lower the voting age, with Western Australian Senator Jordon Steele-John proposing Australia to do so in 2018.