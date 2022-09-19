‘One more’: Buddy Franklin WILL play for Sydney next season as AFL superstar signs one-year deal

The Sydney Swans have received an unexpected boost in the run-up to the grand final, with Buddy Franklin surprisingly announcing he will stay at the club next year.

Franklin’s nine-year, $10 million deal with the Swans expires at the end of the season and the 35-year-old’s future has long been the subject of speculation.

However, the two-time premiership winner surprisingly put an end to the rumors himself on Monday night with a terse two-word statement that simply read: ‘One more.’

The bombshell announcement comes after months of speculation suggesting Franklin could either retire or end his nine-year stay in Sydney to play for another club.

At the beginning of last month Herald Sun reported the Swans felt they were ‘close’ to agreeing a 12-month extension with the AFL superstar and were ‘surprised’ by reports Franklin had been linked with a move.

The four-time Coleman medalist was left pondering his future after the Swans tabled a $500,000-a-year offer, a significant reduction on Franklin’s current deal, which is believed to be in the $800,000-a-season region.

The Swans announced Franklin’s new deal in a brief statement on Monday

Earlier this season Franklin became only the sixth player in VFL/AFL history to kick at least 1,000 goals in his career. He turns 36 less than two months before the start of the 2023 season and is on course to play his 350th AFL game next year.

Franklin kicked 52 goals this season and was at his best in the Swans’ dramatic one-point win over Collingwood in the preliminary final at the SCG on Saturday.

He kicked two goals and took a number of crucial marks as Sydney defeated the Pies 14.11 (95) to 14.10 (94) to book a place in the grand final against Geelong this Saturday.

The 35-year-old kicked two goals in Sydney’s one-point win over Collingwood in a dramatic preliminary final at the SCG on Saturday night

Franklin will play in his sixth Grand Final when the Swans face Geelong on Saturday

Franklin has kicked 467 goals in 158 games so far after kicking 580 goals in 182 games at Hawthorn.

The star forward won two premierships with Hawthorn in 2009 and 2013 but was on the losing end against Sydney in 2012.

After swapping the Hawks for the Swans in late 2013, Franklin led Sydney to the Grand Final in his first season at the club, only to lose against Hawthorn.

Sydney and Franklin reached the grand final again in 2016, only to lose to the Western Bulldogs.