ONE MINUTE bursts of activity – like running for the bus – can help you live longer

One-minute daily bursts like running to catch a bus may help extend life, according to a new study.

Good news for those who don’t like sports or don’t go to the gym: Researchers have found that just three to four short bouts of huffing and puffing during daily tasks are associated with a large reduction in the risk of premature death.

The study, led by a team from the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Center, is the first to accurately measure the health benefits of “vigorous lifestyle intermittent physical activity,” or VILPA.

VILPA are the very short periods of vigorous activity – one to two minutes – that we enjoy doing every day, such as running to the bus, power walking while running errands or playing energetic games with children.

Daily bursts of just one minute, such as "picking up the pace while walking or doing housework," may help extend life, according to a new study

The researchers used tracker data worn on the wrist to measure the activity of more than 25,000 ‘non-athletes’ in the UK over a week.

These were people who said they did not exercise or exercise in their spare time. The participants’ health records were then tracked for seven years.

The results showed that just three to four one-minute VILPA sessions per day were associated with a reduction of up to 40 percent in all-cause and cancer deaths.

It was also associated with a reduction of up to 49 percent in the risk of death related to cardiovascular disease, such as heart attack or stroke.

The biggest gains were seen when comparing those who did about four to five bouts of VILPA per day with those who did no VILPA at all.

The maximum of 11 attacks per day was linked to a 65 percent reduction in cardiovascular death risk and a 49 percent reduction in cancer-related death risk.

Lead author Emmanuel Stamatakis, professor of physical activity, lifestyle and population health, said: “Our study shows that similar benefits to high-intensity interval training (HIIT) can be achieved by increasing the intensity of incidental activities as part of daily living. , and the more the better.

“A few very short periods totaling three to four minutes a day can go a long way, and there are many daily activities that can be modified to raise your heart rate for a minute or so.”

The majority of adults aged 40 and over do not participate in regular exercise or sport, said Professor Stamatakis, but the study shows how daily activities can be beneficial to health.

“Increasing the intensity of daily activities requires no time commitment, no preparation, no club memberships, no special skills,” he added. “It’s simply about picking up the pace while walking or doing housework with a little more energy.”

The study has similar results to a separate analysis of the vigorous activity of 62,000 people who exercise regularly, the team said.

This suggests that whether the vigorous activity is done as part of structured exercise or housework does not matter when it comes to health benefits.

Commenting on the findings, Paul Leeson, a professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Oxford, said: ‘What’s different about this study is that the researchers studied how patterns of exercise are related to future health, whether or not the participant did not intend to do the training. excercise.

“They find that the association between short bursts of vigorous activity and better health later in life is the same whether the exercise was done purposefully as part of an exercise program, or simply because you happened to do the activity as part of your other daily activity.” for example, by running to a bus.

‘The major limitation is that these data are observational. Therefore, it doesn’t tell us whether adding short bursts of vigorous activity to your lifestyle, if you’re not already doing so, will lower your risk.

“The findings just show us that the type of people who live a lifestyle of short bursts of vigorous activity, for whatever reason, are often the same people who live longer and avoid heart attacks.”

The findings were published in the journal Nature Medicine.