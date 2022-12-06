One man killed in Dublin, while separate gun attack leaves ‘Mr Flashy’ gang boss associate wounded

<!–

A man was shot dead in Dublin, while a shooting attack injured a close associate of a gang boss known as ‘Mr Flashy’.

The 34-year-old man, whose name has not been identified, was shot to death outside a home in the Ronanstown area of ​​the city around 10pm last night.

The victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was shot dead in Dublin, while a shooting attack injured a close associate of a gang boss known as ‘Mr Flashy’. Pictured: The body is removed from the scene in Ronantsown, Dublin, where a man was killed in a shooting on Monday night.

It was the second shooting in the city on Monday night.

Earlier, a man was taken to hospital after being shot in Finglas, in the north of the city, around 9 p.m.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Gardai said.

This is breaking news, more to follow…