One-in-six chance of a massive world-altering volcanic eruption this century, scientists warn

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Scientists believe there is a one in six chance of a major volcanic eruption this century that could drastically change the global climate and endanger millions of lives.

When the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga in the South Pacific in January, the blast was such that tsunamis hit the coasts of Japan, North America and South America, damaging Tonga itself. equivalent to almost a fifth of total GDP.

But one analysis of ice cores in Greenland and Antarctica by a team at the Niels Bohr Institute in Copenhagen found that a magnitude 7 volcanic eruption — which could be 10 to 100 times larger than January’s — is a distinct possibility this century.

Eruptions of this magnitude have historically caused abrupt climate change and the collapse of civilizations.

Yet one of the UK’s leading volcanologists warned today that the world is “satisfyingly” unprepared for such an event.

Michael Cassidy, associate professor of volcanology at the University of Birmingham, said: Nature“There is no concerted action, nor large-scale investment, to mitigate the global effects of major eruptions.

“This has to change.”

Scientists believe there is a one in six chance this century of a major volcanic eruption that could drastically change the global climate and endanger millions of lives

An eruption occurs at the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai near Tonga, January 14, 2022

Satellite image shows showed the rapid expansion of a volcanic cloud after an explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga that shot into the stratosphere and ripped a pressure wave across the globe on January 15, 2022

NASA said ash from the January 15 underwater volcanic eruption in the remote Pacific nation of Tonga was released thousands of feet into the atmosphere and was visible from the ISS

Cassidy reasoned that NASA and other agencies receive hundreds of billions of dollars in funding for “planetary defense” planning, in other words, to prevent an asteroid or other cosmic projectile from hitting Earth.

But there is no global program that focuses on protecting against the devastation that could occur after a large-scale volcanic eruption — something hundreds of times more likely than asteroid and cometary impacts combined.

The last magnitude 7 eruption occurred in 1815 in Tambora, Indonesia, killing more than 100,000 people within days, but the effects were felt by millions around the world.

The volcano spewed such massive amounts of ash into the air that 1815 became known as the “year without a summer,” as the Earth’s average temperature dropped by one degree.

This adverse effect on the global climate caused widespread crop failure in China, Europe and North America, while torrential rains and flooding caused cholera to spread across India, Russia and many other Asian countries.

Cassidy said in today’s much more densely populated and interconnected world, a similar eruption could now kill untold numbers of people and bring global trade routes to a halt, causing wild price spikes and shortages across the globe.

The Tonga eruption (bottom left) set off sound waves that could be heard as far as Alaska 6,200 miles away in a sonic boom that went around the world twice

The professor pleaded with world governments to allocate more money for disaster planning and monitoring of potential eruptions, especially as rising sea levels and melting ice sheets increase the likelihood of large-scale eruptions.

According to Cassidy, only 27 percent of volcanic eruptions since 1950 have been measured by seismometers, who also said there may be hundreds or thousands of dormant volcanoes whose location we don’t yet know.

“In our view, the lack of investment, planning and resources to respond to major eruptions is reckless,” Cassidy wrote.

“Talks should begin now.”