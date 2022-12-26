One in FOUR older Britons fears they will have to resort to DIY dentistry

More than a quarter of senior Britons fear they’ll have to reach for pliers and do DIY dentistry because of a lack of NHS appointments.

From pulling their own teeth with household tools to making homemade false teeth with superglue and resin, a growing number seem to be taking their dental health into their own hands.

The trend is due, at least in part, to a shortage of NHS dentists, turning some parts of the country into dental deserts and leaving Britons with a choice between paying privately, going without or resorting to DIY. it-dentistry.

Now a poll shows that one in four people over the age of 65 would perform their own dental work, including tooth extraction. The country’s top dentist said it was a result of the industry being “broken” and “underfunded”.

A total of 41 per cent of Britons said they would be willing to carry out DIY dentistry if they needed dental treatment, but were unable to do so due to a lack of NHS appointments. Rates were highest among younger Britons (48 per cent) compared to 28 per cent of seniors

London recorded the lowest percentage of adults to see an NHS dentist in two years. The North East and Yorkshire recorded the highest rate at 41.8 per cent

There are growing reports of Britons resorting to DIY dentistry as they struggle to see an NHS dentist and cannot afford to pay private costs

The number of adults visiting a dentist in England over a two-year period has fallen sharply compared to pre-pandemic levels. Only a third have done so according to the latest NHS data

Millions of people are without access to dental care after the number of NHS dentists fell to an all-time low last year

How much does NHS dentistry cost? There are 3 NHS loading bands: Band 1: £23.80 Covers an examination, diagnosis and advice. If necessary, there are also X-rays, a scale and polish, and a schedule for further treatment. Band 2: £65.20 Covers all treatments from Band 1, plus additional treatments such as fillings, root canal treatments and tooth extraction. Band 3: £282.80 Includes all treatments from bands 1 and 2, plus more complex procedures, such as crowns, dentures and bridges. By comparison, check-ups can cost between £20 and £120 from private dentists, according to Which?. Dentures and bridges can also cost up to £2,520, the consumer watchdog says.

Rates were highest among younger people, with 48 percent of those aged 18-34 willing to undergo the treatment themselves

This was followed by 46 percent of 35 to 54-year-olds, according to a poll of just over 2,000 people commissioned by the Liberal Democrats.

Senior Brits, aged 65 and over, were the least likely to take matters into their own hands (28 per cent).

In all groups, seven in ten participants feared they would be forced to go private for dental treatment.

And parents with children under 18 said they would “probably” go to DIY dentistry if they needed medical care.

NHS dentistry has been in crisis for years, but the situation has worsened since the nation emerged from the pandemic.

Thousands of NHS dentists quit during Covid and industry polls suggest even more dentists are considering going completely private.

Dentists claim it is no longer financially viable to offer NHS procedures due to a lack of government investment over the years.

The British Dental Association (BDA) says more than 47 million NHS dental appointments have been lost in England alone since lockdown in 2020.

Commenting on the poll, BDA chairman Eddie Crouch said The Telegraph: ‘Do-it-yourself dentistry has no place in a prosperous country of the 21st century. Sadly, the choices made at Westminster have left millions of people without options.

“Demoralized dentists are running away from a broken underfunded system.”

Mr Crouch said a promise by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to restore NHS dental services, which he made earlier this year during the Tory leadership race, had fallen through.

He added, “That slogan will ring hollow as long as desperate people reach for pliers.”

Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper claimed the poll’s results were “a national scandal.”

While the number of children in England seeing a dentist has recovered somewhat from the Covid pandemic, less than half go to the dentist at least once a year

Some regions of England are far worse than others for access to NHS dentistry. It is poorest in the North West, South West and Yorkshire and the Humber, where 98 per cent of practices are willing to accept new patients. This was followed by the East Midlands at 97 per cent, the South East at 95 per cent, the East of England at 93 per cent and the West Midlands at 84 per cent. London performed best for NHS dental care, but even in the nation’s capital, more than three-quarters (76 per cent) of practices were not taking on new patients

“It now feels like NHS dentistry is dying out in many parts of the country,” she said.

“Hard-working people pay their fair share to fund our precious NHS, but the government has failed to provide resources.”

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said the government wanted to ensure that all people seeking NHS dental care can get it when they need it and they have recently introduced dental reforms to help make this happen.

It comes after a September survey suggested a quarter of Britons have been unable to get a dental appointment on the NHS, with the worst rates in London.

Of the total group unable to get an appointment, a fifth resorted to DIY dentistry.

Nearly one in three gave up seeking NHS dental care altogether.

The latest NHS data shows that two-thirds of people in England have not seen a dentist for two years.

Between June 2020 – in the early days of the pandemic – and June 2022, only 16 million people were checked. That is five million less than expected.

And less than half of English children underwent a check-up in the year to June 2022, despite being entitled to free dental care under the age of 18.

Adults must pay a minimum of £23.80 for a basic checkup.

Data also shows that the NHS now has the smallest dental workforce in a decade, with 3,000 dentists who have completely moved away from NHS work since March 2020, and those who remain each have a caseload of 2,000 patients.

And more could jump in with a BDA, a poll of 2,200 well-known dentists in England earlier this year, which found a third plan to go completely private within the next year.

Some Britons have reported calling up to 40 practices to find an NHS dentist in their area who is taking on new patients.

The situation has prompted patient organizations such as Healthwatch England to warn that DIY dentistry is becoming more common, with some people having their own teeth pulled out with forceps and then having replacements made from resin and superglue.

Other Britons have chosen to fly abroad for dental treatment, where they are willing to pay far cheaper rates than private dentistry in the UK.

