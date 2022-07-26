One in five adults don’t want children—and they’re deciding early in life

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



The US Supreme Court’s quashing of Roe v. Wade paved the way for restrictions on abortion, but also created uncertainty about the future of birth control. This could have far-reaching implications for many people, as a research team from Michigan State University found that more than one in five adults in Michigan do not want children.

“We found that 21.6% of adults, or about 1.7 million people, in Michigan don’t want children and are therefore ‘child-free.’ That’s more than the population of Michigan’s nine largest cities,” said Zachary Neal. , associate professor in MSU’s psychology department and co-author of the study.

The study—published in Scientific Reports— a set of three questions used to identify childfree individuals separately from parents and other types of non-parents. The researchers used data from a representative sample of 1,500 adults who completed the MSU’s State of the State Survey conducted by the university’s Institute of Public Policy and Social Research. Because it’s impossible to distinguish different types of non-parents in official statistics, Neal explained that this study is one of the first to specifically count child-free adults.

“People — especially women — who say they don’t want kids are often told they’ll change their mind, but the study showed otherwise,” said Jennifer Watling Neal, an associate professor in MSU’s psychology department and co-author of the study. “People make the decision to be childfree early in life, usually in their teens and twenties. And it’s not just young people who claim they don’t want children. Women who decided to be childfree in their teens are now average, almost 40 and still no kids.”

The study was conducted in Michigan, but according to the 2021 census, Michigan is demographically similar to the United States as a whole. That’s why Neal said if the pattern holds nationally, it would mean 50 to 60 million Americans are childfree.

“After the US Supreme Court’s quashing of Roe v. Wade, a large number of Americans are now at risk of being forced to have children, despite not wanting them,” said Watling Neal. As further precedents are destroyed and contraception becomes more difficult to access, many young women who have decided to be childless may also struggle to avoid pregnancy.

Because so many people are childfree, the researchers said this group deserves more attention. They hope that future work will extend beyond Michigan and help the public understand why people decide to be childfree and the consequences they face from that decision.

