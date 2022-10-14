One in eight people in Australia is living in poverty, as cost of living pressures increase

One in six children in Australia lives in poverty. Credit: Shutterstock



A research report from the collaboration between UNSW Sydney and ACOSS shows that people in poverty are lagging behind the rest of society.

One in eight people in Australia, including one in six children, live in poverty as cost of living pressures continue to weigh on households. New research has been published today, ahead of Poverty Week, in the Poverty in Australia 2022 report by the UNSW and the Australian Council of Social Services (ACOSS) Poverty and Inequality Partnership.

Scientia Professor Carla Treloar, director of UNSW Sydney’s Social Policy Research Center, said the report highlights the unacceptable levels of poverty in our country.

“Australia is one of the richest countries in the world, yet we have one in eight people and one in six children living below the poverty line,” she said.

“There are 3.3 million people in Australia who are desperately struggling to pay the bills and get food on the table. There are 761,000 children who are not getting a good start in life.”

Australia can reduce poverty by increasing income support

As many as 13.4% of the population (or 3.3 million people) and 16.6% of children (or 761,000 children) lived below the poverty line in the first year of the pandemic (2019-20), according to the report. which uses the latest available data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

The survey also found that people living in poverty are falling further behind the rest of society, with their average weekly income falling to $304 below the poverty line.

The report found that temporary income support introduced during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 – the Coronavirus Supplement and Economic Support Payment – ​​pulled 646,000 people, including 245,000 children, above the poverty line. Those new supports nearly doubled the lowest income support payments, including the JobSeeker Payment. These results show that Australia can rapidly reduce poverty by increasing income support.

In the first three months of 2020, when large parts of the economy were shut down by COVID restrictions and thousands were left out of work, the poverty rate rose to 14.6%. But higher income support payments announced in April of that year plunged the poverty rate to a 17-year low of 12% over the next three months.

The effect of the increased benefits on children was even more dramatic, pushing the child poverty rate down from 19% in the March 2020 quarter to its 20-year low of 13.7% in the June quarter of 2020, leaving 245,000 children above the age of eighteen. poverty line.

The extra income meant that single adults receiving Social Security benefits went from $134 a week below the poverty line in March to $146 above it in June 2020. Couples with two children went from $187 below the poverty line to $361 above the poverty line.

However, in April 2021, the Coronavirus supplement (initially $275 per week) was abolished and instead, payments for job seekers and related matters were increased by just $25 per week.

“These numbers should be a great shame for our nation. We can and should do better,” said ACOSS CEO Dr. Cassandra Goldie.

The study showed that there is a clear way to reduce poverty in Australia, she said.

“Almost doubling the number of Jobseekers in 2020 lifted 646,000 people out of poverty. That’s huge progress in an incredibly short time.

“The increased payments have reduced child poverty by as much as 5.3%, giving 245,000 children in Australia the chance for a better future.”

Key findings in the Poverty in Australia 2022 report

The poverty line (based on 50% of the median household income after taxes) is $489 per week for a single adult and $1,027 per week for a couple with two children, according to the latest available data from the ABS (2019-20).

More than one in eight people in Australia (13.4%) lived below the poverty line in 2019-20, the first year of the pandemic. That equates to 3,319,000 people.

One in six children (16.6%) lives in poverty, that is 761,000 children.

The poverty rate rose to 14.6% in the March quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. But it fell to 12% – a 17-year low – in the June quarter of 2020 due to higher income support payments. The increased payments lifted 646,000 people – or 2.6% of all people – out of poverty.

The child poverty rate rose from 16.2% in the September quarter of 2019 to 19% in the March quarter of 2020 and then fell to 13.7% – a low in two decades – in June 2020.

The median weekly income of people in poverty (from families of different sizes) is $304 below the poverty line. This is known as the poverty gap.

The poverty gap steadily increased from $168 a week in 1999 to $323 in March 2020 and decreased to $310 in June 2020 due to the additional COVID-19 income support.

Increased income support pushed weekly Social Security benefits for singles with no private income from $134 below the poverty line to $146 above it. Single parents with two children went from $119 under to $176 above the poverty line.

Couples without children went from $152 below the poverty line to $411 above the poverty line, while couples with two children went from $187 below the poverty line to $361 above.

The study was based on ABS data for fiscal year 2019-20, the most recent available. The poverty rate of 13.4% and the child poverty rate of 16.6 percent are the annual averages.

Reducing poverty and inequality in Australia is possible, report says

Provided by the University of New South Wales

