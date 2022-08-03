One Eric Reaps in Missouri as Another Eric Sows

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Voters here in this languid Mississippi River town, famous as the childhood home of Rush Limbaugh and for its history of devastating flooding, sent an undeniable message on Tuesday: They love Eric.

Eric Schmitt, yes.

The Missouri Attorney General fought the man widely seen as his main rival, Eric Greitens, the disgraced former governor, despite some last-minute high-ranking Donald Trump jokes. With a chaos-inducing puckishness that baffled Republicans and local agents alike, the former president had his bets capped and “ERIC” approved — just Eric, no last name — for the Senate seat now occupied by Roy Blunt, who is retiring.

It was a Solomonic, baby-splitting move without precedent, but it reflected Trump’s real-life dilemma and a fierce debate within his camp about which Eric was the real “MAGA” stalwart. Was it Greitens, the retired Navy SEAL, humanitarian Rhodes scholar who once openly admired Barack Obama? Or Schmitt, the mainstream Republican who reinvented himself as a fighter against masks and vaccines in preparation for this week’s win?