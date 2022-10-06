WhatsNew2Day
One death and five injured during knife rampage on the Las Vegas Strip

US
By Jacky

BREAKING NEWS: Suspect stabs one to death, injures five others during knife fight on Las Vegas Strip

By Neirin Gray Desai for Dailymail.Com

Published: 20:32, 6 October 2022

At least one person has died in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip.

Several others have been hospitalized after at least six people were stabbed near Encore. According to a spokesman, the ‘extent of damage’ to those attacked is unknown.

A suspect was arrested outside the Venetian resort with significant amounts of blood ‘on his sleeves’.

The stabbing was reported around 11:42 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called to a casino in the 3100 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed to traffic at Spring Mountain Road.

Closures also affect Spring Mountain and other streets in the area.

