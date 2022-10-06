One death and five injured during knife rampage on the Las Vegas Strip

<!–

At least one person has died in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip.

Several others have been hospitalized after at least six people were stabbed near Encore. According to a spokesman, the ‘extent of damage’ to those attacked is unknown.

A suspect was arrested outside the Venetian resort with significant amounts of blood ‘on his sleeves’.

The stabbing was reported around 11:42 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called to a casino in the 3100 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed to traffic at Spring Mountain Road.

Closures also affect Spring Mountain and other streets in the area.