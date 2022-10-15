One dead, two missing as Crete hit by major flooding

Rescuers conduct a search along the beach at the popular resort of Agia Pelagia, on the southern Greek island of Crete, after flash flooding caused by torrential rains, on October 15, 2022.



A man was found dead and two people went missing on Saturday after torrential rains caused major flooding on the Greek island of Crete, aid workers said.

The victim, a man in his fifties, was trapped in his car when it started to rain on the southern Greek island, a popular holiday destination.

Local media reported extensive damage in coastal villages, where streets have become rivers carrying everything in their path.

According to emergency services, a woman suffered minor injuries when she also became trapped in a car.

At least nine vehicles surrounded by water have yet to be rescued. Emergency services received more than 450 calls within an hour on Friday morning as the magnitude of the problem became apparent.

Eight tourists and a guard were also stranded at the Archaeological Museum in the coastal town of Sitia.

All gorges on the island, popular hiking spots for tourists, were closed to the public until further notice.

The mayor of Sitia told the TV channel Skai: “The situation got out of hand and the (weather) phenomena in the region were exceptional.”

Scientists say man-made climate change is amplifying extreme weather — including the floods, heatwaves and droughts seen in various parts of the planet — and say these events will become more frequent and intense.

Cars are swept by flooding on the beach of the popular resort of Agia Pelagia, on the southern Greek island of Crete, following flash flooding on October 15, 2022.



A senior official for the Heraklion region, Nikos Syrigonakis, urged residents to limit their movements.

“This is a difficult day,” he added.

The Civil Protection Department said it had been mobilized and asked all citizens to be vigilant in Crete and the surrounding islands of Rhodes, Karpathos, Kastellorizo ​​and Kasos.

Floods swallow cars, swamp houses in ‘major’ Australian emergency

© 2022 AFP