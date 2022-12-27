One dead in RV fire in Santa Cruz County

Authorities said one person died Sunday morning after an RV caught fire near Boulder Creek.

The Cal Fire San Mateo/Santa Cruz unit received a report of a RV fire in the 1000 block of Lost Valley Road in the Deer Creek watershed at 9:51 AM. -all-wheel drive vehicle. Firefighters arrived at 10:24 am to find the RV completely engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to nearby vehicles and land. It burned less than a tenth of an acre before firefighters put out the blaze at 10:38 a.m.

“We responded with Cal Fire to reports of a fire and in our preliminary investigation we view it as accidental,” said Sgt. Michael Derr of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. “Unfortunately there was someone inside the trailer who was found dead. The identity is not really known yet.”

Derr said the Sheriff’s Office plans to release more information in the coming days as the investigation into the fire continues.