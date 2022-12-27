One dead in RV fire in Santa Cruz County

News
By Jacky
One dead in RV fire in Santa Cruz County

Authorities said one person died Sunday morning after an RV caught fire near Boulder Creek.

The Cal Fire San Mateo/Santa Cruz unit received a report of a RV fire in the 1000 block of Lost Valley Road in the Deer Creek watershed at 9:51 AM. -all-wheel drive vehicle. Firefighters arrived at 10:24 am to find the RV completely engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to nearby vehicles and land. It burned less than a tenth of an acre before firefighters put out the blaze at 10:38 a.m.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More