One dead and another seriously injured after Super Puma helicopter crash in NSW

A passenger has died and a pilot has been injured after a US-registered helicopter crashed in southwestern New South Wales.

The Super Puma helicopter crashed on Corrong Road at One Tree, about 40 kilometers west of Hay, shortly before midday on Friday during a “ferry flight” from Broken Hill to Albury.

Emergency services attended the scene and treated a passenger in his 40s, but were unable to save him.

He has not yet been formally identified.

Paramedics treated the pilot, a 39-year-old man, for minor injuries before he was taken to Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition.

The pilot and passenger were the only two people on board the helicopter at the time of the accident.

Police have prepared a crime scene and officials from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (AMSA) will investigate what may have caused the accident.

An AMSA spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia they received a distress signal from an emergency locator transmitter.

“AMSA tasked a Victorian Air Ambulance helicopter… from Bendigo and the Challenger rescue aircraft based at AMSA Essendon to commence a search,” the spokesperson said.

“A local skydiving plane (assisted) in the search to locate the crash site shortly afterward.”

The spokesman said New South Wales Rural Fire Service crews were at the scene and the rescue aircraft was returning to Essendon, northwest of Melbourne.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said it will investigate the accident in the coming days.

Officials will interview witnesses and also examine pilot and maintenance records along with flight data once they are recovered.

