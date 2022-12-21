One count, two recounts, no decision: Sunnyvale council seat still in limbo

Election officials on Tuesday were still not ready to declare a winner in the Nov. 8 election of a Sunnyvale District 3 city councilor, despite an election day count and two recounts showing that Murali Srivivasan had won by a single vote.

A second recount of the ballots by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters found that the results were no different from those reported in the first count or the first recount, which was performed automatically after the race ended by a margin of less than 25 votes between Srinivasan and his opponent, Justin Wang.

But the clerk’s office said it has to review a small number of postal ballots that arrived late or were accidentally put in the wrong envelope. No timetable was given for announcing the final results and completing the recount.

Srivivasan said he would not have asked for a recount if circumstances were reversed, saying it was a waste of taxpayers’ money. “The reason is that I think we can better spend this money on a lot of community needs,” he said.

Provincial election laws require candidates requesting a recount to make a deposit to cover the cost of the recount for that day. If the recount produces a change in the results, the county will return that deposit to the candidate. However, if the results do not change, the county will keep the deposit.

Wang, who asked for the second recount, said he obtained the money for the recount by giving him a $25,000 loan and by raising money from friends and supporters.

“No tax dollars are at stake,” Wang said.

He said he believes in the integrity of the election process and witnessing the recount reaffirmed his confidence in the ability of district officials to conduct thorough and safe elections.

“It was an incredible privilege to have this opportunity to see the clerk at work and to see the process behind such an important part of our democracy,” Wang said.

Srinivasan also praised the clerk’s office for its work.

Wang said if the recount shows that the results of the election have not changed, he is willing to accept them as they are.

“I’m not going to drag this out,” Wang said. “When that happens, I shake my opponent’s hand and wish him luck.”