The next version of macOS – Ventura – will be launched before the end of October 2022, potentially as early as October 17. In this article, we will offer you guidance on how to install it.

Updating your Mac is easy, free and not nearly as time-consuming as it used to be, but there are a few things we recommend you do first to prepare your Mac – so we recommend you also read How To you your Mac ready for macOS Ventura.

We’ll also walk you through the potential headaches and any problems you might encounter, including how to fix any problems you encounter while updating your Mac. When Apple updates macOS, there are often a few hiccups, and people inevitably experience problems updating. If this is you, we will endeavor to help you resolve these update issues. If things get really complicated, we also have: Fixes for Macs that won’t update macOS.

But we are not only interested in Ventura. There are other older versions of macOS, including Monterey and Big Sur, that you may want to install or update, perhaps on an older Mac or on a Mac that cannot run Ventura. We also include advice below to help with that.

If you haven’t yet updated to Big Sur, Catalina or one of the older versions of macOS, we also cover how to update to Catalina or Mojave from High Sierra, Sierra, El Captain, Yosemite or even older version of Mac OS X .

If you want to try unreleased versions of macOS, you might want to join Apple’s beta testing program. We cover how to do this in detail here: How to get macOS beta.

Wondering if you should update at all? Check out our macOS Ventura vs Monterey guide to find out how it compares to the previous version.

Another thing to do before updating is to check that your Mac can run Ventura. See: macOS 13 Ventura compatibility: Can your Mac run the latest version?

You may be worried that you have some software that you need to use that may not work in the new operating system. Fortunately, there are a few ways you can try Ventura without removing an older version of macOS from your Mac, find out how to run macOS on an external hard drive, or how to dual-boot two Mac operating systems on your Mac .

Read on to find out how to update your Mac and install Ventura.

How to get macOS Ventura on your Mac

Right now, the only way to get macOS Ventura on your Mac is to install the beta, but that won’t be the case for long.

Once Apple decides Ventura is ready for release, you’ll be able to update by following the steps below. You may even see a notification on your Mac that an update is available.

If you’re running either Monterey, Big Sur, Catalina, or Mojave on your Mac, the update process works as follows:

Open System Preferences (you can click the Apple logo in the top menu to find it). Click Software Update. Your computer will check for updates and if there is an update, it will show that an update is available for your Mac. Click Upgrade Now to download the installer for the new version of macOS. While the installer is downloading, you will be able to continue using your Mac. It may take a while to download, especially if it is very large and your network is slow. Once the installer is downloaded, you should see a window pop up on your Mac asking you to start the installation process. If you’re ready to install, click to install the new version of macOS—but be aware that your Mac will be down for a while while the software installs. Follow the on-screen instructions to finish installing the software update, which should take about half an hour to an hour depending on your Mac’s specifications.

If you want to update your Mac to Ventura from an older version of macOS, the methods will be different because the update will be delivered through the App Store instead of Software Update. We will explain what to do in that case below.

macOS Ventura brings a number of new features to Macs Apple

While you shouldn’t run into any problems if you’ve made sure your Mac is prepared for the macOS update and read How to get your Mac ready for macOS Ventura, it’s possible you’ll run into problems. Here’s an explanation of the problems you may encounter – in most cases, the best solution is to try again later.

Make sure you have plenty of space – your Mac needs a lot of space to extract the installer and install the update. If there is not enough space, things may go wrong and you may see a message like “macOS could not be installed on your computer”. Make sure you have a good network connection – if your Wi-Fi is unstable, move closer to the router, or even better, switch to ethernet if that’s an option. If you see a message like “The network connection was lost”, your network is probably the problem. Sometimes a macOS update won’t download or times out because everyone is trying to download it at the same time. If you try to install an update around the time it starts, expect problems like this. Downloading at the same time as everyone else can also cause the download to appear to take too long. Apple’s servers may be overloaded. Your download may even freeze: here’s what to do if your Mac freezes during the installation process. If Apple’s servers are overloaded, you may even experience installation stalling as it tries to verify your details with Apple. Check Apple’s system status to see if something has gone wrong on Apple’s end: see Apple’s system status page.

For more advice on what to do if you encounter problems, read Fixing Macs that won’t update macOS.

When we started downloading macOS Big Sur, our Mac said it would take 10 hours to download the 11.98GB file, so be prepared to wait a while for Ventura, Monterey, or any other version of macOS downloads—especially if you have a bad Wi-Fi network. Fi network. You may want to let your Mac download the operating system update overnight.

And that’s before you even start the installation, after which you won’t even be able to use your Mac. Expect this to take up to an hour.

Major macOS updates take a LONG TIME.

If you’re running one of the above versions of macOS, you’ll be able to install macOS Ventura via System Preferences > Software Update by following the process outlined above, as long as your Mac supports the update.

It will also be possible to find the macOS Ventura installer in the Mac App Store. At first you have to apply, but we expect to be able to get a direct link after it is launched.

If you’re running High Sierra or an earlier version of macOS, update macOS via the Mac App Store. You will also be able to find Ventura (and other versions of macOS) in the Mac App Store in newer versions of macOS – and may prefer to use this method to download the installer if you already have that version of macOS installed on your Mac and want to make a bootable macOS installer so you can install it on a variety of Macs.

Launch the App Store on your Mac (click the blue icon with a white A, or search by pressing Space+Command and typing App Store). Search for macOS. Find macOS Ventura and click Download (older versions of the App Store may have a Download button). Fill in your Apple ID information if prompted. The installer will start downloading, you can see how long it will take if you look at the line under Downloading. Fortunately, the download happens in the background, so you can continue working or surfing the web. Once the installation file is downloaded, a window will appear on your Mac telling you to continue… To install, click Continue and wait while the update installs on your Mac. If you do not want to install the update, do not click Continue and simply close the installer. The installation file can be found in Applications.

You can also find Monterey and Big Sur in the Mac App Store. (You may need to close the Mac App Store and try again if these links don’t work).

If you’re hoping to install an even older version of the Mac operating system, we explain how to do this here: How to get older versions of macOS or OS X. The section below will explain how to update via the Mac App Store.

Once it arrives this is how to install Ventura on your Mac 4 Foundry

Apple released Monterey on October 25, 2021, but the company will continue to update for at least three years from launch to ensure it contains important security updates and fixes.

If you haven’t updated your Mac to Monterey, you may still want to. It is not necessary to install Monterey to update to Ventura, but it is possible that your Mac is not supported by Ventura, in which case it would be wise to install the most up-to-date version of macOS available on your Mac. If it’s Monterey, install it.

If your Mac does not support Ventura, the process will be similar to the one described above. If you go to System Preferences > Software Update, you should see the latest version of Monterey available for your Mac.

If you don’t want to jump to Ventura just yet, this is also where you’ll find updates to Monterey that Apple issues frequently.

Open System Preferences. Click Software Update. Wait while your Mac checks for updates—if an update is available, it will be displayed. Click Upgrade Now to download the macOS Monterey installer (or the latest Monterey update if it’s already installed on your Mac). While the installer is downloading, you will be able to continue using your Mac. It may take a while to download, especially if it is very large and your network is slow. Once the installer is downloaded, you should see a window pop up on your Mac asking you to start the installation process. Click to install or update macOS – but be aware that your Mac will be down for a while while the software installs.

Wondering if you should update to Monterey? Check out our macOS Monterey vs Big Sur comparison to find out how it compares to the previous version. Also read: macOS Monterey latest version, issues, features and fixes.

If you want to update to the latest version of Big Sur – either from an older version of macOS or just from a different version of Big Sur, you can use the same process as described above.

Wondering if you should update at all? Check out our macOS Big Sur review for detailed advice, and read our macOS Big Sur vs Catalina comparison to find out how it compares to the previous version. Also read macOS Big Sur latest version, issues, features and fixes.

The same process applies to Catalina and Mojave.

If it’s High Sierra or earlier you want to update to, the process is a bit different and requires you to use the Mac App Store, as described above.

If you’ve already installed the version of macOS and just want to install the latest update for that software, you’ll find it under the Mac App Store Updates tab.

We explain how to install older versions of macOS or OS X separately.

For information about Apple’s terms and conditions for using macOS, read: Do you have to accept Apple’s terms and conditions?