Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Michael Franken won the Democratic nomination for the Senate in June, many in Iowa’s disillusioned party thought they had landed on a candidate who might — possibly — end their humiliating slip into the state. Rollback.

After all, the retired Navy admiral won 76 out of 99 counties, in every region of the state, especially the conservative north and west of Iowa. His hesitation during the primary campaign to support gun bans and college loan forgiveness were signs that he wanted to appeal to moderate Democrats and even some Republicans who were fed up. seated Chuck Grassley after four decades in office.

But those ambitions are starting to fade as Election Day, November 8, approaches. Franken’s quest to unseat the highest-ranking Republican in the Senate has been marred by allegations that the Democrat kissed a former campaign official without permission. Franken’s campaign has denied the claim.

He has defied skeptics before, beating out the better-known and better-funded former primary school representative Abby Finkenauer. Nevertheless, many Democrats recognize that a race that has always been considered a long shot runs the risk of being firmly out of reach.

Democrat Marcia Nichols, the former political director of Iowa’s largest public workers union, said, “Whatever it is, it’s made it harder now.” But she noted that Franken was up against Finkenauer, “who was quite popular, and beat her a lot. I’m not writing him off.”

The obstacles seemed far away during a recent campaign stoppage when Franken, in his standard Navy ball cap, urged hundreds of supporters on a warm early fall afternoon in suburban Des Moines to rally Republicans who may have wanted a change after Grassley’s 42 years in the Senate.

“Iowans wakes up every day with difficult things,” Franken said. “In the current environment, that takes a lot of guts.”

To win, Franken would have to split the voters with the Republican government. Kim Reynoldsa devout social conservative and fervent Donald Trump favored supporter in her reelection campaign. He would face a decade-long Republican rule in Iowa, made more difficult in an election year when the majority of Democrats in Congress face economic headwinds and lukewarm approval by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Franken’s challenges are part of a broader turnaround of fortunes for Democrats.

A decade ago, Grassley and five-term progressive Democrat Tom Harkin were Iowa senators. Democrats had three of the five seats in the US House and a narrow majority in the Senate. Today, Representative Cindy Axne of West Des Moines is Iowa’s only Democrat in Congress and is considered one of the most vulnerable in her party this fall. The GOP’s hold on the state house is the party’s longest in more than six decades.

Franken’s resounding primary victory provided a glimmer of opportunity for the Democrats.

A month after the primary, Franken trailed Grassley by just 8 percentage points among likely voters in a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll. That pointed to a potentially closer race than Grassley has experienced since he defeated Democratic Senator John Culver in 1980.

Without help from the Democrats’ national campaign arm, Franken has raised a remarkable $8.3 million this year, including $3.6 million in the third quarter. Grassley had reported that he had raised $7.5 million through the end of July, but had not released his total for the July-September period. That report must be submitted no later than October 15.

The majority power that Grassley held for about two decades of the Des Moines Register polls has recently fallen: It floated in uncharted territory, standing at 46% in the July poll.

Also talking about the shift, in a June 2021 Des Moines Register poll, 64% of likely voters said they didn’t want him to run again given the choice of seeing someone else in office or reeling the senator into office. new term.

The mood shift comes as Grassley, who entered the Senate as a Ronald Reagan-era fiscal conservative, has tried to adapt to the hyper-partisan politics of the Trump era.

Faced with targeted questions from voters last year about why he had refused to say Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 election, Grassley parsed his language to suggest obliquely that Biden is president as a result of the electoral college vote count.

About two-thirds of Republicans nationally said they don’t think Biden was legitimately elected, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll in July 2021.

A year ago, Grassley beamed as Trump backed him at a Des Moines rally that drew 10,000 to the Iowa state fairgrounds, where the former president falsely claimed he had won the 2020 election. “I’m smart enough to accept that endorsement,” Grassley told the crowd, noting Trump’s comfortable Iowa victory in that race.

Grassley has campaigned little in public. He relied more on television advertising, many of which criticized Franken for comments he made about the direction of the state under Republican leadership.

Grassley turned 89 last month and says he’s not worried he can finish another six-year term – he’d be 95 at the end of an eighth term. “Absolutely not,” he said at a Wednesday press conference.

He tapped through his daily schedule, which he says includes getting up at 4 a.m., running 2 miles six days a week, and arriving at his office at 6 a.m.

“Unless God intervenes, I will remain in the Senate for six years,” he added.

Franken has disregarded Grassley’s age and instead singled out Grassley’s time as his primary responsibility. “We deserve better than a senator for life,” said the Democrat.

Franken has characterized Grassley’s praise for the Supreme Court decision stripping women of their constitutional right to abortion as out of step with Iowa, where polls show a majority of voters support keeping abortion legal.

Franken, who favors passing legislation that would make abortion a federal right, had a modest lead over female voters in the July Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.

But the publication of a police report detailing the unwanted kiss with the former campaign worker has raised questions from some would-be Franken supporters. The campaign manager has publicly stated that the allegation in the report was untrue and police called it unfounded.

Elizabeth Sibers, a 22-year-old Iowa State University student from Waukee who attended Franken’s meeting, said she would like him to at least speak out against harassment.

“It does mean something to me. He needs to take the time to address it,” she said. Sibers remains open to voting for him, saying she wants to “give Franken a chance to grow out of this, not just look past it.”

Grassley said he has no intention of raising it as a campaign issue. But when Franken called him “anti-woman” for supporting Roe v. Wade’s overthrow, Grassley responded quickly and curtly.

“You’re not in a position to lecture me about women,” he said. “You’re not in a position to do that.”

____

For more information on the midterm elections, please visit: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-selections

PART: