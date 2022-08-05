Once-homeless Palestinian refugee reveals how she made MILLIONS after launching med spa

A Palestinian refugee has revealed how she became a self-made millionaire — after overcoming homelessness and launching a med spa franchise from her New York City apartment.

Fatema Love spent most of her early years “homeless and hungry” before she and her family fled Palestine during the country’s war with Israel.

However, after she came to America at the age of 15, things didn’t get much easier for the businesswoman, as she said she struggled to “connect” with those around her.

But Fatema’s rough past put a “fire under her ass” and inspired her to “work hard” to ensure that as she got older, she could have a better life.

She is now a business owner, entrepreneur and mother of one who has made over a million dollars through her beauty bar called AFL.

Now owning apartments in New York, Los Angeles and Miami, Fatema has a closet filled with Chanel bags costing more than $22,000 and a slew of designer shoes estimated to be worth $500,000 — but it’s been a rough road for him. her to here.

‘I came out of nowhere. I was homeless, I was hungry,” she said Really during a recent interview.

‘I was in a refugee camp during a war. I wouldn’t have thought I’d be here today in a million years.

‘I lived in a freaking refugee camp. This is just such a dream come true, it really is a dream come true. I don’t even know how I got here. I’ve worked really hard to get here.”

The mogul recalled growing up in the “hood” in the Bronx, New York, after moving to the United States with her family. And for years she said her background made her feel like an ‘outcast’.

Growing up as a Palestinian refugee was very difficult, I’ll be honest. I never really fit into American culture and I never really fit into my culture,” she explains.

“So I was always the outcast. That was always something I carried with me, like am I good enough? Will I ever be beautiful enough? Will I ever be one to match?

“My family situation when I was growing up, we didn’t have much, but I am very grateful for what my family has been able to give me.”

However, Fatema said it was “the key to her success” to watch her parents “struggle.”

“I saw the struggle with them and I said, ‘When I grow up, when I grow up, I won’t be like that, I’m going to work hard,'” she continued.

‘I never wanted to fight like them. There was a deep-seated fire in my a** since I was younger to prove myself and I feel like that was the key to my success.

“I always put in more effort than the other person because I had to prove myself to be here.”

The self-made millionaire added that she “always knew” she was “meant for bigger and better” things, and that she’s proud to be her “own sugar daddy” now.

Fatema started AFL Beauty Bar in 2018 and the beauty salons have stores in Miami (pictured), Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta, with plans to open more in Chicago and Dallas soon

‘If you can buy one yourself’ [stuff], that’s so boss to me. It’s a different flex,” she concluded

She said: ‘I always pictured myself in couture and designer, I saw myself as a princess all my life. I’ve worked so hard to make myself my own princess. I’m my own sugar daddy.’

Fatema started AFL Beauty Bar in 2018 and the beauty salons have stores in Miami, Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta, with plans to open more in Chicago and Dallas soon.

According to Fatema, AFL serves “A-list clients and celebrities,” including Cardi B. The spa offers facials for over $250, slimming shots that cost $1,500, lip fillers for $699, Botox (which varies in price depending on the number of syringes and area you want it in), and under-eye filler for $1,200, among others. It also offers eyebrow, cheek and butt lifts.

“I don’t judge anyone who gets things from others, I love that, but if you can buy your own tickets and fly your husband and your friends [around the world], that’s so boss to me. It’s a different flex,” Fatema concluded.