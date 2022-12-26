Once a month, a shot can ease the pain of arthritic knees

A new type of drug could be a game-changer for millions of Britons with chronic knee pain.

The medication, which is administered once a month, appears to have none of the side effects associated with commonly used pain relievers such as ibuprofen.

It works by blocking a compound that supports nerve cells involved in transmitting pain, causing them to stop working properly.

More than 600 people with osteoarthritis of the knee are taking part in clinical trials of the UK-developed drug, which researchers hope may also be effective for other chronic pain conditions.

Osteoarthritis, or arthritis from wear and tear, occurs when the protective cartilage at the ends of bones breaks down over time, causing pain, swelling, and difficulty moving the joint as bone rubs against bone.

The knee is the joint most likely to be affected by osteoarthritis, accounting for just over half of all cases of the condition.

The joint may become red and swollen and become deformed, leading to bowed or bent legs as the body searches for less painful areas of the joint to use.

Current treatments are aimed at reducing the symptoms. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, relieve pain and reduce inflammation, but carry the risk of stomach ulcers. Links have also been found with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

The new treatment, known as LEVI-04, developed by British company Levicept, is the first of a new class of drugs known as neurotrophin receptor fusion proteins. These work in a different way than other pain relievers and act on a substance called nerve growth factor (NGF).

Ibuprofen blocks the enzyme cyclooxygenase (COX), which has anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects. NGF plays a key role in the growth and maintenance of the nerve cells that send messages about physical sensations, such as pain and temperature, to the brain.

Blocking it completely would relieve the pain, but since nerve cells have other functions, such as repair, it would be harmful.

The new drug gets around this by targeting only excess nerve cells, clearing them out and leaving enough for healthy function.

About 620 people are taking part in a clinical trial of the drug at centers in Europe and Hong Kong. It is compared to a placebo and participants’ pain levels are measured over 17 weeks.

There is hope that LEVI-04 may delay the need for joint replacement surgery.

Commenting on the new drug, Mike McNicholas, orthopedic surgeon at Liverpool University Hospitals, said: ‘This treatment aims to use a monthly injection to reduce the crippling pain of knee and hip arthritis and is preferable to patients who have multiple taking tablets at the same time. different times of the day.

“But nerves also work to protect the joint from excessive forces and to regulate blood flow. Responsible introduction will be necessary in this treatment approach.

The results of this study should be viewed with caution. Maybe they’re on to something – but time will tell.’

Will people with knee osteoarthritis soon be able to get specially adapted shoes instead of joint replacement surgery?

The Apos shoes look like sports shoes, but each has two adjustable convex rubber ‘pods’ on the front and back of the sole, calibrated to change running style. This changes the pressure point in the knee joint, reducing pain.

Last month, a National Institute for Health and Care Excellence committee recommended the footwear for patients with severe osteoarthritis who would otherwise be suitable for knee surgery. A final decision is expected in the spring.

