On TikTok, knitting, rapping and promoting the child tax credit

Their focus is on reaching young voters of color, a famously hard-to-reach demographic that tends to align politics. For Democrats, they are an important constituency, but a fickle one. President Biden remains especially unpopular among younger voters of color, who were drawn to his more left-wing opponents during the 2020 presidential primaries. It is this constituency that has consistently expressed dissatisfaction with his presidency in polls.

An experiment is born

Both strategists are young people of color themselves: Macdonald, the creative director of Community Change Action, is a 28-year-old of Japanese and Scottish descent, while Narayanan, the founder and chief executive of Social Currant, is an Indian-American who graduated from the university in the spring. Only recently can he legally buy alcohol.

Narayanan’s company, which he founded a little over a year ago, calls itself “a next-generation youth-driven emerging media agency”. More simply, he specializes in connecting nonprofit groups with influencers on TikTok, Instagram (focusing on the TikTok-esque Reels video feature), and other social media platforms. Community Change Action, a nonprofit that aims to mobilize low-income voters of color for progressive causes, is one of its clients.

To gauge the success of their idea, Macdonald and Narayanan staged a 48-hour exercise in June 2021, linking their efforts to a White House campaign with the Child Tax Credit.

Their goal, they said, was to find out if they could get 100,000 TikTok views for videos on the topic. So Narayanan scoured the platform for plausible influencers who might be suitable messengers, and settled on a group of 15.

To their surprise, the videos generated 400,000 views and drove 1,000 clicks to the Community Change Action page, which explained the child tax credit in greater detail and asked people to urge Congress to uphold the policy.