On-the-run Broadway usher is charged with attempted murder for MoMA attack

A fugitive Broadway theater guard has finally been charged with a March attack on two employees of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Gary Cabana, 60, was delivered back to the Big Apple this week from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where police found him asleep at a Greyhound bus terminal three days after he allegedly stabbed two 24-year-old museum employees.

He now faces two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault for the assault.

Cabana previously pleaded guilty to arson in Philadelphia, where he set fire to his hotel room when employees there rejected his request to extend his stay. NY 1 reports.

Authorities say Cabana attacked the employees after his museum pass was revoked for “disorderly conduct.” He then taunted police online, saying they would “still do paperwork” while he remained on the run.

Gary Cabana, 60, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault for an attack on two Museum of Modern Arts employees in March

Cabana was reported to have panicked on March 12, a day after his museum membership was revoked over two unspecified incidents of disorderly conduct.

Horrifying video footage from inside the museum showed him jumping onto the reception steps, pulling out a knife and stabbing the two unidentified employees before fleeing.

Police said one of the workers was a 24-year-old woman who was being treated for stabs to the lower back and a stab to her neck. The other was stabbed in the collarbone.

From there, authorities have said, he fled to Philadelphia, where he checked into a Best Western under his middle and last name, but used his rewards card to identify his full name.

But when hotel staff told him he couldn’t extend his stay, police said, Cabana vandalized his fifth-floor hotel room and set it on fire.

There were no injuries, but the room was badly damaged and the hotel had to be evacuated New York daily news reported at the time.

After the fire, police said, a hotel employee decided to google his name and found he was wanted in connection with the stabbing at the museum.

The staffer then immediately called the police, who found him sleeping at a Greyhound bus station and arrested him.

In the aftermath, Cabana hailed the Philadelphia Police Department as the “best police force in the United States,” the Daily News reports.

“They just made the United States safe – I’m public enemy number one.”

He would then undergo a mental health evaluation before he could be charged with arson.

Cabana was arrested in Philadelphia, where police found him sleeping in a Greyhound bus station several days after the alleged stabbing

Cabana was seen on surveillance footage as he climbed onto the front desk on March 12

Cabana, 60, is shown brutally attacking the two women in the museum before going on the run

Cabana is shown climbing onto the desk with a knife in hand and approaching the two workers. According to authorities, the attack came just one day after his museum pass was revoked

While on the run, Cabana continued to post on social media.

On Facebook, he wrote, “Bipolar is a tough road to hoe. Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde. THEN you get framed and kicked out of MoMA (not just the movies, ALL ART too) by a bitter old woman who silences you when you laugh during a comedy,” Cabana wrote.

He seems to blame a woman named Barbara for his banishment from the museum.

“She’s the threat, not me. Total Frame job by ‘the Team Barbara’ gang. It wasn’t SCREAM 6 at MoMA, it was poke poke poke wake up call. and the party leader MoMA, make sure you have your facts straight.’

He blasted MoMA over how employees reportedly treated him and criticized coverage of the attack.

‘What’s worse? Hackers or journalists. Right now I love MY HACKERS for taking my mind off this frame job by MoMA,” Cabana wrote on Facebook.

‘THERE WERE NO FAILURE. Security NEVER escorted me out of MoMA on the 2 “supposed” days I “performed: 2/24 + 3/9.” Total blind side when I got ‘the letter’ from Daniel P.’

He also criticized the “catty bees of the world,” seemingly referring to the museum employee who rejected him from Saturday’s screening of Bringing Up Baby.

“There is security at EVERY screening. No one ever said come with us U ra disturbance NO ONE #nO1. Just this lying conniving woman. Interview HER journos and Y I never got a mtg with security just a blind letter.”