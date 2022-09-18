ON THE ROAD: Vincent Kompany’s Burnley revolution is underway… he’s thrown out Route One football

In the narrow streets around Turf Moor, they still can’t quite let go. There is still the Royal Dyche pub, with the sign over the door showing the man in question in breastplate and monarchical pose, staring off into the middle distance.

Still Royal Dyche lager is sold inside and 5p from every pint goes to charity. Still the words “Sean Dyche’s claret and blue army” on the bar and a Maxwel Cornet scarf on the way to the door, even though he’s at West Ham now.

Still the Dychian creed emblazoned on the program vendors’ huts outside on Yorkshire Street: ‘Bones, hearts and minds.’

It was one thing to defend the man, but another entirely to replace him with something diametrically different. Vincent Kompany, his successor, has thrown out Route 1 and replaced it with what he knows: a circuitous, patient, elaborate, passing route to goal.

The revolution overseen by manager Vincent Kompany at Burnley is well underway

This can tend to make fans nervous. As the team carefully maneuvered the ball around Preston’s pitch en route to their fifth draw of the season last week, one of Burnley’s travelers could be heard bellowing: “Just lump it!”

It will take time to adapt to what Kompany has brought. On Saturday afternoon, when Burnley’s two young centre-halves stood in the six-yard box to receive the ball from goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, signed from Manchester City, where they train their goalkeepers to pass, the home fans were strangely quiet.

The Bristol contingent made the noise. This felt a lot like anxiety.

Manuel Benson celebrates with Josh Brownhill after scoring in a 2-1 win against Bristol City

Half an hour in the Royal Dyche says a lot about how the initial harsh skepticism gives way to acceptance. Some supporters are done with the existential struggle to survive and just want football to make their hearts soar.

“How long could it all last as it was?” says Sarah, a teaching assistant in her 30s. ‘We needed a fresh start.’

That start offered a harsh punishment. Last season’s relegation triggered a £32.3m early repayment fine to investment house MSD Holdings, which loaned Burnley’s American owner Alan Pace the money to buy the club.

Kompany subsequently ended up spending £45m less than he earned on players in the summer window, despite requiring 16 additions to replace those who left. Necessity was the mother of invention.

Although the great ranks of Nick Pope, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Cornet are now spread across four seasons, Kompany came with a reputation that had Manchester City, Chelsea and Southampton prepared to loan their talents to him.

Ian Maatsen, who also found the net against Bristol City, gets a hug from Kompany

His status as Belgium captain and Anderlecht manager has also made some of his own country’s best talents keen to follow him onto these hills.

And then against the timeless and unchanging Turf Moor backdrop – the back-to-back sandstone terraces, the cotton mills and industrial chimneys with the eastern Pennines stretching beyond them – this ground has seen a new form of football begin to bear fruit, with young, technically gifted players at its core.

Manuel Benson, recruited from Royal Antwerp for £3.6m, is hardened for the Championship by being placed against the most aggressive full-backs in Kompany training and never given a free-kick in that environment.

He collected a loose ball and was gone before Bristol City’s Alex Scott could put a foot on it and raced into the area to score on the inside of the post.

Kompany has replaced Burnley’s former Route One football with a fluid passing game

Ian Maatsen, a superb Dutch Chelsea loanee, produced the most skilful first-time pass of the afternoon to give Nathan Tella, the Southampton loanee, a golden opportunity that he really should have scored from.

When the smooth passing movements reached a dead end, the ball was recycled back to Taylor Harwood-Bellis, an elegant, imposing centre-back in Kompany’s own mould, on loan here from Manchester City, who began the process again.

Kompany, who also had Harwood-Bellis on loan at Anderlecht, sees him as an integral part of Burnley’s ambitions.

Burnley’s old guard, including captain Jack Cork, have been melded into this new team

And then there was the old Burnley guard, melded into this new team and obviously reborn. Jack Cork is the captain and the focal point. Josh Brownhill is No.10 for the first time in years and is flourishing. Jay Rodriguez, the most revived, scores goals.

It was he who headed in the winner, his fifth of the season, from substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s cross in the second half after Bristol’s Nahki Wells had equalized from a corner. A tendency not to make superiority count has brought five ties this season. The team held on this time.

Kompany is smart enough to insist he sticks to other established principles. ‘Burnley have always been known as a hard-working team with guys who are brave. That’s what I’ve wanted to keep,” he said after his side finished fourth in the table.

Not all the changes at Turf Moor are for the better. They have messed with the red home shirt and introduced blue spots on it. Such a beautiful jersey should be sacred.

But watching the players who had become so intimately acquainted with struggle and toil as they whipped the ball around the green in Saturday’s brilliant autumn sunshine suggested that it is a pleasure to leave the past where it belongs.

“You have to break the cycle a bit and put it behind you,” Kompany added. “Before game one there was a lot of uncertainty, but today there is music in the team. It is a team that at least gives hope. And hope is important.’