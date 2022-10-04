On the fence: New research taps rancher expertise on living with carnivores

by SJ & Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources, Utah State University

A well-designed enclosure can help prevent conflict with carnivores, but with so many options for material, placement and logistics, researchers can struggle to determine which strategies have the best chance of success. They turned to farmers for help. Credit: Jan Canty



They say good fences make good neighbors, which is especially true if you share space with gray wolves and grizzly bears.

In places like Wyoming and Idaho, ranchers have learned practical fencing strategies to reduce fateful encounters between hungry wildlife, vulnerable livestock and valuable produce. Utah State University researchers are learning to take advantage of this hard-won knowledge, according to new research.

“Research on wildlife fencing often lacks ground-level knowledge,” said Julie Young of the Department of Wildland Resources and Ecology Center at the Quinney College of Natural Resources. “We wanted to reduce the cost and social burden of living with recovering wildlife populations, but we needed a farmer’s input to do that.”

Given all the possible options for fencing material, placement and logistics, the team wanted to zoom in on strategies that had the best chance of success. They turned to the farmers who have worked for decades in the “trenches” of wildlife conflicts to help.

Young organized a group of ranchers, natural resource managers and university researchers. They got together for four months – early in the morning to accommodate the producers’ morning schedules. Participants were exposed to the reality of fencing designs and considerations at various scales: from hobby farms to orchard and beekeeping protection to large cow calf operations. The researchers learned about the implications of regulations and barriers to fencing on certain pastures, which informed them about how they felt about adoption and the feasibility of their research.

As the research project began to take shape, they took the plan back to the ranchers for feedback.

“Our original design only looked at the effectiveness of fence designs to prevent conflict with agriculture or livestock. Concerns about people’s safety were something we initially overlooked,” said Rae Nickerson, co-author of the study and a Ph. .D. student in the Department of Wildland Resources and Ecology Center.

But fencing projects are often located near residential areas, the researchers found, and human safety was a top concern for the group.

“Some of the new things we learned from the process required flexibility in the process,” Nickerson said. “But it provided a unique way to prioritize our approach. It really tapped into a diverse set of knowledge and experience.”

Researchers involved in creating preventive strategies for wildlife often look at the problem from the perspective of the ecology of carnivores, but that’s not the only priority of most producers. The researchers learned that they needed to integrate not only how and where fences were effective, but also how to make financing options and paperwork more flexible for producers. Animal husbandry activities near increasing populations of large carnivores need information quickly, they said, before problems spiral out of control.

The group also planned strategies to publicize what ultimately worked, once the study was completed.

“Often the most promising and innovative tools are not distributed to managers and ranchers because they are not captured or widely shared,” Young said. “The people who discover new and innovative tools to keep wild predators separate from livestock, grain stores and beehives often don’t have good ways to communicate their successes to others.”

Word of mouth can work, she said, but many of these people are geographically separated from other producers who face similar challenges. The team’s research will continue to look at the effectiveness of using non-lethal tools to reduce conflict with wildlife and ways to disseminate best practices to farmers, among others.

The research was published in Frontiers in conservation science.

More information:

Matthew Hyde et al, Multidisciplinary engagement for fencing research provides information on efficacy and knowledge exchange between farmer and researcher, Frontiers in conservation science (2022). Matthew Hyde et al, Multidisciplinary engagement for fencing research provides information on efficacy and knowledge exchange between farmer and researcher,(2022). DOI: 10.3389/fcosc.2022.938054

Provided by SJ & Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources, Utah State University