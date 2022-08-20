On The Buses star Anna Karen leaves the bulk of her £400,000 to EastEnders co-star Sophie Lawrence

<!–

On The Buses star Anna Karen, who died in a house fire at age 85, left most of her estate to fellow ex-EastEnders actress Sophie Lawrence, it has been revealed.

Miss Karen, who played the downtrodden wife Olive Rudge in the bawdy ITV sitcom between 1969 and 1973, left £427,197, the estate details reveal.

Her will left 65 per cent of her net estate to her close friend Miss Lawrence, 50, after paying funeral and legal costs, estate taxes and an inheritance of £1,500 to another friend.

Miss Lawrence played Diane Butcher in EastEnders between 1988 and 1991, followed by a number of guest appearances in the BBC soap in the following years.

Miss Karen – whose real name was Ann Duggan – also appeared in EastEnders between 1996 and 2017, as Aunt Sal, Peggy Mitchell’s sister, played by Barbara Windsor.

Her character, Grant and Phil Mitchell’s aunt, was usually seen at family weddings and parties.

Miss Karen died in February in a fire at her house on a terrace in Ilford, east London, which neighbors believe was lit by a cigarette after falling asleep while smoking.

Miss Lawrence also has ties to Ilford, as she was born in the area. The actress, who now lives in Norwich, reached number 21 in the UK charts in 1991 with a cover of Donna Summer’s 1977 hit Love’s Unkind.

Miss Karen also once toured with Miss Lawrence on the comedy show Bazaar & Rummage, based on a book by Sue Townsend.

Miss Karen’s will left an additional one-fifth of the residue of her estate to her stepdaughter Gloria Gill, the daughter of her actor husband Terry Duggan, who died in 2008.

Anna Karen, pictured in On The Buses, starred in 74 episodes of the show and in three spin-off movies

Another eighth was left to four other friends or relatives and the last 2.5 percent was left to the Actors’ Benevolent Fund.

Born in South Africa, Miss Karen performed as a striptease artist to pay for her drama school. She starred in 74 episodes of On The Buses and in three spin-off films, playing the maligned sister of bus driver Stan Butler, played by Reg Varney.

Her sleazy nature’s humor was based on her inability to cook and being the target of misogynistic jokes from her lazy husband Arthur, played by Michael Robbins.

Miss Karen also appeared in the movie comedies Carry On Camping and Carry On Loving, and her role as Olive was transferred to another workplace TV sitcom, The Rag Trade, in 1977 and 1978.