On Republican territory, a Democrat from Minnesota emphasizes his stance on abortion rights.

A week after voters in scarlet Kansas lined up for abortion rights, a Minnesota Democrat hopes his special election on Tuesday will provide evidence that his party can use the issue to its advantage, even in Republican territories.

Democratic nominee Jeff Ettinger has championed his support for abortion rights as he campaigns for the special election for a House seat in southern Minnesota.

The election to the First Congressional District will fill the seat of Jim Hagedorn, a Republican who died of cancer in February. On the ballot in the Republican district are Brad Finstad, a Republican and former Department of Agriculture official under the Trump administration, and Mr. Ettinger, a Democrat and the former chief executive of Hormel Foods.